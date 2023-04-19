Missouri Western dominated Newman 97–49 on Feb. 22. The Griffons had a quick start and did not let off the gas. With consistent scoring across the board, the Jets couldn’t find a weak spot in the Griffons offense.

Missouri Western’s Cleao Murray led the team with 20 points in just 16 minutes of playing time. Shooting 7–11 overall with six made threes. Cleao was able to find shot opportunities everywhere beyond the arc. The Jets had a fair start only down 7–11 early in the game. Then the Griffons full court press became a problem and led to an 11–0 run.

Cleao was only one of six players to have double figures. The team had an all around balance scoring and the defensive effort was no different. With 35 points off of turnovers for Missouri Western, Newman wasn’t able to keep close as the scores quickly differentiated.

“Everyone came in with confidence and was ready to make plays.” said head coach Candi Whitaker.

The team shot over 50% and put up an impressive 70 shots throughout the game. The offense was able to relax and run plays, while maintaining a comfortable lead. The Jets were only able to shoot 9–27 in the first half and had 13 turnovers.

Missouri Western went into the half up 32, leading 55–23.

“We had a game plan all week we worked on. So I think we followed that and our coaches set it up, set us up for success," said Murray.

The second half was no different than the first. Missouri Western quickly started extending and maintaining their lead with only one or two starters on the floor, if any. Your typical team leaders for the Griffons held this role by motivating the team and hyping up the bench everytime they were off the floor. It is clear this had a huge impact as the Jets dealt with 59 bench points from the Griffons.

Despite a close 4th quarter from Newman, Missouri Western held an established lead and would finish the game three points shy of triple digits. This would have been the Griffons third 100+ point game just this season.

Coach Whitaker talked about their upcoming game against Pittsburgh State and what they’re looking at.

“We’ve got to work on doing our best to guard them and making things hard because they’re very capable of putting up big numbers.”

The Griffons will host the Gorillas Saturday for their final game before postseason action.