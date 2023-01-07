While Missouri Western can confidently say they played a better game than the 87-64 box score suggests, the fact remains that they have now lost 22 straight matchups to Northwest Missouri.

Going toe-to-toe with the multiple time national champions can be a daunting task, the Griffons have been able to show up on time in many matchups under Will Martin. Saturday was no exception, as Reed Kemp hit a pair of three pointers to give the Griffons a 15-14 lead early on.

But one thing that makes Northwest Missouri so great is their ability to get big plays from anyone and everyone on their roster. In years past, guys like Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins have given the Griffons, and the rest of the MIAA, headaches trying to stop them.

Saturday saw Wes Dreamer and defensive specialist Diego Bernard lead the way to a 37-18 lead. These two combined for 26 points as the Bearcats closed the half on a 23-3 run.

Not only did the Bearcats dominate on offense, but also defensively. The Griffons had some more trouble holding onto the ball, totaling 15 turnovers in the game.

Whereas the first half was a defensive battle, the floodgates opened in the second as 96 total points were scored. Both teams shot lights out, going a combined 13/25 from long range, including 5/8 for the Griffons.

Leading the way for the Griffons was junior JaRon Thames. Thames has proven to have a knack for scoring on Northwest Missouri, going for 17 on Saturday after having 27 in a home matchup in February.

In total, 30 of the Griffons’ 34 points came from the bench. From the starting lineup, Taye Fields and Julius Dixon kept the team in the game with 15 and 14 points respectively.

The Griffons will get one more shot at the powerhouse Bearcats- Feb. 18 at Looney. Until then, they have to set their focus on Tuesday, where they look to break a current three-game slide against Fort Hays.