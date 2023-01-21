The MIAA is a conference where a slight mistake or break can prove costly.

The Griffons experienced that on Saturday.

Despite shooting 50% from the field, Missouri Western men’s basketball couldn’t fend off a late rally by Central Missouri, losing 79-74.

Right away, the Griffons were shorthanded. Ethan Kilgore’s injury against Lincoln left the team with just nine players. Early in the first, the team was given a scare as Zion Swader went down with an injury. Fortunately, he was able to return in the second half.

With such a small bench, several role players were given increased minutes. On this day, it was John Anderson Jr. who answered the call. The junior played 25 minutes, his most since 2019, and recorded an efficient eight points on 2/3 shooting from the field.

Head coach Will Martin praised Anderson Jr. for the impact he provides both on and off the court.

“We give roles at the beginning of the year and his was to be the spark plug of the team,” Martin said. “The guys love and respect him for the work that he puts into it.”

On the offensive end, the Griffons had a much better shooting day. They took a 37-33 lead into halftime on the back of 12/23 shooting as a team and 3/4 from long range for Reese Glover as part of a season-high 19 point performance.

To start off the second, the team came out on fire. Glover continued his hot hand as Julius Dixon threw down an emphatic dunk as the Griffons led by as much as 14 points.

That’s when Gaven Pinkley took over.

The Mules’ redshirt senior caught fire down the stretch, leading all scorers with 26 points with several clutch three-pointers.

With Pinkley heating up and Griffons cooling down, the lead quickly vanished. Nobody was able to pull away to a lead bigger than four points until the end of the game. The Mules got a lead in the last minute and hit their free throws as the Griffons couldn’t hit the tying shot.

The loss is a brutal one for the Griffons, who have now lost their last four games. Despite this, the team is keeping faith that they can turn it around.

“I’ve been here for a long time, I’ve seen us lose seven in a row and still go to the national tournament,” Anderson Jr. said. “The Bible says faith is inside a mustard seed. I’m rocking with them.”

“You always want to work towards playing your best basketball at the end of the season,” added Martin. “You draw from the positives.”

The team is back in action Thursday as they head to Fort Hays. Fittingly enough, the Griffons last win came at the hands of the Tigers on Jan. 10.