This weekend Missouri Western Baseball traveled to Edmond, Oklahoma for a weekend series against No.13 Central Oklahoma. The Griffons couldn’t handle the Bronchos as they got swept at Wendell Simmons Field.

The weekend got off to a good start thanks to Brayden McCollough, a freshman, who maintained the score at 0-0 for the first three innings. Later in the fourth inning, Missouri Western conceded a double that ultimately resulted in the scoring of a runner and made the score 1-0.

Later in the seventh inning, errors allowed the Bronchos to score further runs despite getting just one hit and two runs. Missouri Western continued the game and managed to score four runs, but they also gave up five, losing 8-4.

In his first three scoreless innings of work, McCollough struck out six batters. The Griffons led the game with hits and reached base seven times despite losing. The Griffons were led by junior Travis Wiese, who went 3-4 at bats and scored one of the team's four runs. Missouri Westerns Hunter Rumachik added an RBI with a shot down the right field line, while going 1-1 at the plate with a double.

The Missouri Western team lost the second game of the Saturday doubleheader 8-13. In the first inning, Brenden Andersen scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead. Central Oklahoma quickly stepped up to the plate and prepared themselves. The bronchos increased their lead to four going into the second inning by scoring five runs in the first inning.

A second wild pitch in the second inning allowed Harrison Bowman to score. Central Oklahoma established their rhythm too early in the game for Missouri Western to come up.

The Griffons lost more ground after giving up three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the sixth inning, Missouri Western was finally able to break through with two runs while limiting Central Oklahoma to one, bringing the score to 8-3.

Following their momentum in the sixth inning, the Griffons brought home four more runs in the seventh inning. Back in the game down by one, 8-9 the Missouri Western defense comes up with a stop making the Bronchos stay off the board for another inning.

In the second game of the day, The Griffons came out hot with a first inning run adding four runs ealy. A two-RBI double by Jerry Nix led the four run stretch by Missouri Western.. Later in the inning, Olson hit a solo homer in left-center field to give the Griffons a 5-0 lead.

However, Central Oklahoma worked on reducing Missouri Western's lead, eventually tying the game at 5-5. The Bronchos' lead continued to grow as they scored two more runs in the seventh inning. Central Oklahoma left the eighth inning with the same results as the seventh, earning two more runs.With two innings of two runs each in the seventh and eighth, and MWSU's three-run ninth fell just short.

Missouri Western State will take on Washburn in Topeka,Kansas at Falley field Tuesday February 28th at 2 p.m. Missouri western has an overall record of 33-28 against Washburn and scores an average of 5.8 runs a game.