Missouri Western Volleyball had a turnaround day with a win against Missouri Southern, three sets to one. Both teams traded blows all throughout the game, with the records and skill sets near the same.

During the first set it was prevalent of another tight match for the Griffons. The black and gold kept themselves in check with a cleaner set than usual with only six attack errors to their opponents 10. At the end of the proverbial tug of war match, Missouri Western came out on top with a score of 25-20.

Junior Danielle Moje led the kill squad with a whopping 16 for the day. Already leading the team with 197 kills before today's match, she takes the opportunity to work on her craft. Being a bright spot for her eventual senior year next season.

Set two saw back to back wins in this game with a score of 25-19. Statistics show this is where the game began to balance out despite the Griffons winning this set. Kills and blocks were even on both sides of the court.

Missouri Southern gained some momentum in the third with a 25-14 win. This game had similarities to yesterdays but with the Griffons keeping control.

That set blowout win phased the Griffons a little, but they fought back and won the fourth set 27-25.

The Lions proved they were not going out without a fight. Missouri Western had a chance to close this one out but their opponent came back. Suddenly the air left MWSU fieldhouse as the two exchanged points. Missouri Western wasn’t going down this time as they closed out the match with an extended point win.

The Griffons will take on the Bearcats on Tuesday Oct 18 at 6 pm in the MWSU Fieldhouse. The last time these two conference foes saw each other was on Sept 9 as the Griffons were swept in Maryville. This rivalry game also starts an inaugural “Gold Rush”. The athletics department is encouraging all Griffon fans to wear their gold to the event.