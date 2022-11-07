Missouri Western fell short against Central Missouri on Nov. 5 with a final score of 40-37. Despite having their best offensive game of the 2022 season, the Griffons are now 4-6.

The Griffon offense started the game hot. Within the game's first six minutes, Jonas Bennett scored a touchdown on a three-yard run to get the Griffons on the board first. The Mules would strike next with a 42-yard field goal from junior Samuel Knowlton. After the first quarter, the Griffons led 7-3.

Central Missouri controlled the entire second quarter. Their 17-point quarter started early when Quarterback Cedric Case scored a touchdown on a 12-yard run within the first five seconds of the second quarter.

On Missouri Western's first drive of the second quarter Quarterback Reagan Jones threw an interception to Central Missouri Diondre Glover. Central Missouri would capitalize on Glover's interception by marching downfield for a field goal.

After a scoreless six minutes in the second quarter, the Griffons scored a touchdown by Cam Grandy. The Mules took the momentum back from the Griffons in their next possession of the game. Knowlton nailed a 24-yard field goal for a 20-14 lead for the Mules.

With under two minutes to play in the first half, Titus McCoy raced in for a touchdown for the Griffons. Going into halftime, the Griffons had the edge over the Mules 21-20.

The third quarter started slow for both teams. After a scoreless 12 minutes, sophomore kicker Cody Watson would drill a 27-yard field goal to put the Griffons up 24-20 late in the third quarter.

With the beginning of the fourth quarter starting, Central Missouri pushed down the field to score a touchdown. Arkell Smith caught a 14 yard touchdown pass from Case. This touchdown gave the Mules their first lead since the middle of the second quarter.

After over 13 minutes of scoreless football from the Griffons, Watson would come through for his team. As Watson would send the game into overtime after a 47-yard field goal, his longest-made field goal this season.

Central Missouri's first overtime drive would see them pick Missouri Western apart as they converted a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bo Reeves. The Griffons were in a do-or-die situation for their next drive. Cooper Burton scored on a 19-yard pass from Jones. The game now was tied 34-34, and the Griffons and Mules were headed into their second overtime.

Missouri Western started with the ball but fell short of a touchdown. They relied on Watson to put them back on the board. Watson did so with a 21 yard field goal to put the Griffons up 37-34. In the final drive, the Mules struck again, and Reeves caught a 20-yard pass from Case to put the game away with the final score of 40-37.

Missouri Western will close its season out at home on Nov. 12 on Senior Night. Missouri Western will be taking on Lincoln University and look to continue their perfect record against Lincoln, looking to make it a perfect 6-0.