For the fourth straight week in a row, Missouri Western football couldn’t capitalize on opportunities, losing to #24 Nebraska-Kearny 39-18 on homecoming. The Griffons record now drops to 2-4 after a pair of victories to open the season.

The Lopers would strike first and early in this game as in three plays, TJ Davis would take it 59 yards from his own 41-yard line, follow up with a fake field goal, and the Lopers would be up 8-0. However, Regan Jones and the Griffons would respond when Jones led an 11-play drive capped off with a 13-yard rush from Jones to make it 8-7.

Nebraska-Kearny, in the second quarter, would then score twice in the span of six minutes with a field and would find themselves inside the Missouri Western 25 after a snap sailed over the head of punter Evan Williams. Kearny would punch it in thanks to a six-yard run from Damien Cearns, giving them the lead of 18-7 going into halftime.

Head coach Matt Williamson going into halftime, was pleased with the efforts his defense gave.

“Our defense played well early and did some really solid things,” Williamson said. “And then at some certain point, we started making mistakes, and we didn’t make plays.”

And in the second half, it was all Nebraska-Kearney as they would take it to another level. Davis would find Bailey Torress over the middle for a 28-yard touchdown followed up by a Davis rushing touchdown after an interception from Jones.

Davis would be a thorn in the side of the Griffons the entire as he would finish for over 4,000 passing yards and 3300 rushing yards for his career

“He’s one of the better football players that came through this conference in a long time, super athletic.” Williamson said.

Jones would strike again to find Brandon Hall for a seven-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 32-18. While in the next drive taking only three plays Montrez Jackson would take it the house after a 32-yard run. The Lophers would end up winning the game 39-18.

Linebacker Anthony Villenueva would talk about what happened in the second half

“I think we were on the field a lot, and with a player like that (Davis) you’ve got to be on your A game," Villenueva said "We are behind the eight ball so we definitely want to make a change and hold each other accountable."

For the Griffon offense, they finally capitalized for the first time in a long time after a stressful last couple of games of not being able to get into the back of the endzone.

“I feel like we set some new goals for ourselves, completing third downs,” said Traveon James “We emphasized more and I thought it was neat.”

Looking to snap their losing streak with time running out, Missouri Western will hit the road to take on 1-5 Northeastern State on Oct 15. The Griffons currently have an 11 game win streak against the Riverhawks and through the last four games, the Griffons have put up a total of 246 points.