Missouri Western gave it their all but ultimately in the end couldn't handle Fort Hays State's intensity as they would fall 75-48.

Both teams started cold, only scoring four points each after six minutes. However Fort Hays applied the pressure and exploded for a 13-2 run and never looked back.

Throughout the rest of the half, The Tigers shot efficiently going 44% from the field and 55% beyond the arc. The Griffons were unable to keep up with the offense and went into the locker room down 32-19.

Despite the deficit, head coach Will Martin was impressed with the effort his team gave.

“We did a really good job defensively those first 25-30 minutes of that game. The last 10 minutes got away from us though. You got to put together the full 40.”Martin told Tommy Rezac per KFEQ (Tommy Rezac, KFEQ Radio)

Kaleb Hammeke led The Tigers with 11, while Jaron Thames had seven for Missouri Western. The Griffons allowed ten turnovers which led to The Tigers and Hammeke holding their offensive possession.

Once the second half started, both teams were even scoring 16-17 in favor of Fort Hays. Then The Tigers went full throttle gaining 13 points from turnovers, while shooting 56% overall. Fort Hays also controlled the paint outscoring Missouri Western 18-12 in the second half. The Griffons had no outlet as the scoring margin grew with time.

With just two and a half minutes left, Fort Hays subbed the majority of the court while holding a 73-47 lead. The last two minutes of the game consisted of foul trouble and back and forth possession between both teams.

Jaron Thames finished with 13 for The Griffons while Kaleb Hammake and Elijah Nnanabu finished with 40 of the Tigers 75. The Griffons are 2-11 away against The Tigers and 8-6 at home.

With the loss and momentum not on their side, Martin talked about what his team had to do looking at their current position

“Adversity can take you to a place that you probably never would be able to go to.”