Women’s basketball defined domination on Monday evening in Liberty, MO against non-conference William Jewel, as they won 105-61. The team showed true comradery and chemistry as 12 of the 13 Griffons who played scored, with nine racking up double digits points.
Looking for their fourth win of the season, the Griffons came ready to play coming off of a big win against Truman State on Friday.
In both the first and second quarter, the Griffons were able to control the game from early on. Even with a few Cardinal runs to try to keep the game close, the Griffons were able to stay on top thanks to big time play from Brea Shannon and Cleo Murray. At the half, the Griffons led, 50-30.
In the third and fourth quarters, more spreading of the ball allowed for the Griffons to break loose.
“I thought we did a much better job in the second half of sharing the basketball, our assist to turnover ratio is a big stat for us,” said Coach Whitaker when asked about the team's multiple scorers on the night. “Eventually we settled in and made much better decisions.”
The triple digit score of 105 is the highest in team history against a Division II team and the fourth time the Griffons have reached 100 in the Candi Whitaker era.
Sitting at a comfortable 4-2, the Griffons now look forward to facing the NAIA Avila back in St. Joseph this Saturday, November 27th.
