The Missouri Western baseball team went 1-2 this weekend in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover in Joplin, MO. This brings Missouri Western’s record to 3-3 on the 2023 season.

The Griffons played the Minnesota State Mavericks on Friday Feb 17 in a competitive game, which ended 4-1, favoring the Mavericks. The Griffons briefly tied the game in the early innings, but the Mavericks 12-strikeout day put the Griffons away.

Freshman Brayden McCollough was the starting pitcher for the Griffons. He threw three innings, striking out five, but gave up two earned runs for the Griffons. McCollough was handed the loss for the Griffons.

Freshman Jhonatan Pena got the Griffons on the board in the top of the third inning when he drove in junior Travis Wiese for the only Griffon run of the game.

The Griffons pitching was stellar. The staff as a whole combined for 11 strikeouts, Junior Brayden Haugh tallied five of his own as well as McCollough.

Missouri Western would have a quick turnaround. They played Mckendree State the following day, Feb 18 for their second game of the weekend. The quick turnaround did not seem to bother the Griffons. The bats came alive and the Griffons won 13-8.

The Griffons came out in the bottom of the first inning and scored four runs and never looked back. But the Bearcats did not give up easily. They scored four runs in the ninth inning, but the Griffons still came out victorious.

Senior Hunter Rumachik hit the first home run of the Griffons’ season. Senior Brenden Anderson finished the game with a game-high three RBI. Senior Hunter Olson was a bright spot for the Griffons as well. He had an almost perfect 4-5 day with three doubles and two RBI.

The winning pitcher for the Griffons was Senior Jacob Weirich. Weirich went six innings and tallied five strikeouts.

The Griffons squared off against no. 10 Illinois Springfield on Sunday Feb 19 for their final game of the weekend. The final score was 8-2 in favor of Illinois Springfield.

The Prairie Stars took the lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run by Iv Dalhberg. The two run lead was increased once again in the fourth inning, where the Prairie Stars took a four run lead.

The errors really hurt the Griffons in the end. They recorded three errors which led to three unearned runs.

One bright spot for the Griffons was junior Jayden Singleton’s solo home run in the ninth inning. Singleton’s home run was the first of his Griffon career.

Missouri Western will start conference play with a top 15 matchup on Feb 24-26 against No. 13 Central Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. This will be a tall task for Missouri Western, as Central Oklahoma is coming off a three game winning streak with their 5-4 loss against Oklahoma Baptist.