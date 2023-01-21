In 2022, Missouri Western’s Cinderella run to the Elite Eight seemed to some like a fairytale.

In 2023, they’re showing that stepping up in big moments is standard practice.

Once again, Missouri Western were money in the fourth quarter, handing No. 5 Central Missouri there first loss of the year in a thrilling 66-63 contest.

Brionna Budgetts would bring the intensity early to the Jennies, as Budgetts would knock down three threes in the first followed up by contributions from Connie Clarke and Johnni Gonzalez.

Central Missouri’s Lauren Frost countered Budgetts’strong start as she scored seven points in the first half. Going into halftime the Jennies were ahead 33-28 with all the momentum seemingly on their side.

Entering the second half after a frustrating second quarter, the Griffons came alive, outscoring the Jennies 38-30. The exclamation point was a dynamite fourth quarter that featured some of Missouri Western’s best basketball they’ve played all year long.

Gonzalez would go a perfect 3/3 from three-point range in the fourth quarter, fueling the Griffons run. Gonzalez would finish the game with 14 points, a season-high, 12 of which came in the final 20 minutes.

The key for Missouri Western was the defensive prowess of Clarke. Despite going 5/14 in the game, she anchored the Griffons defense tallying three clutch steals late in the game.

“Connie was huge defensivley and her decison making in the half when she was in traffic that was huge,” head coach Candi Whitaker said.

The Jennie’s star duo of Litrell and Olivia Nelson never found their footing as they struggled all night long, with both players combining for 20 points on 5/23 shooting.

Gonzalez stated the game plan for Nelson was simple.

“Just keep her in front, you know shes a facilitator and she can get downhill and just to keep her contained pretty much.” Gonzalez said.

The main focus for Missouri Western was trying to slow down Litrell who has been tearing up the MIAA in her last month of play. Budgetts expressed how her team dealt with the reigning MIAA player of the week.

“It was making her taking poor shots and doubling her so she could take those poor shots,” Budgetts said. “The key of this game was who wants it more to go out there and get it.”

The buzz for the team far exceeds just the players and coaching staff. Head coach for the men’s basketball team, Will Martin, was overjoyed over the victory.

“I’m just so proud of our girls,” Martin said. “ I’m grateful that I can work alongside Candi every day, she does such a tremendous job and the sky is the limit for them.”

With this victory, Missouri Western now is on a 10 game winning streak while on a four game winning streak against Central Missouri.