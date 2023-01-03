The phrase “new year, new me” might be common for some but for Griffon basketball, the results stay the same. Missouri Western would defeat Northeastern State 74-53 for their first conference win of 2023.
Right out of the gate it was the Connie Clarke show. As she would come out attacking the Riverhawks early and often as Clarke would score eight of the Griffon’s first 17 points.
Missouri Western shot an efficent 53% (17/32) from the field while limiting Northeastern to only 40% shooting. The Griffons would go into halftime with a strong 45-26 lead, led by Clarke’s perfect 6/6 performance pouring in 16 points.
Coming out of halftime, the depth of the Griffons was on full display. The Griffon bench would score 16 points in the second half and would finish with 24 bench points. Jordan Cunningham would lead all bench players in scoring with seven and Kassandra Caron would contribute with five points.
Brionna Budgetts, who's the leading MIAA in three pointers made with 42, also had a dazzling game scoring 15 points and pulling in four rebounds. Trinity Knapp would score 13 points, her second straight game in double digits. This is the fourth time this season Knapp scored in double digits in a game this year, surpassing her three double digit games last season.
Next up for Missouri Western, they’ll renew their Highway 71 rivalry, as on January 7 they’ll be taking on their arch rivals Northwest Missouri State in Maryville. The last time these two programs battled one another, Missouri Western took the 68-52 powered by then senior Corbyn Cunningham’s 21 point and 12 rebound performance.
