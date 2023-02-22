Missouri Western Softball At Alvy Early Memorial Classic
The Griffons traveled to Bentonville, Arkansas to compete in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic. Missouri Western came into the weekend at 1-3, but was able to win all four of their games.
Their first game of the weekend was against Southwest Baptist. The Griffons were dominant from the start in this game as they won 11 to 0 in 5 innings.
Harley Pruetting had a terrific game only allowing 2 hits while on the mound while going 3/3 when at bat. She had two runs and one RBI. Bubba Hoelscher and Kalee Higdon were both outstanding from the plate in this game. Hoelscher had two runs scored while having three RBI’s, while Higdon had three runs scored and also had three RBI’s.
The Griffons had a much closer match in their second game of the day as they were able to beat Drury 4 to 1. Drury was ahead by one until the third inning when Mackenzie DeVine was able to hit a single that would lead to Rian Gere scoring the tying point. DeVine would have one run and four RBI’s in this game including a big home run in the 5th inning. Sam Pederson, who had nine strikeouts in this game, was able to close out this game and lead Missouri Western to their second victory of the day.
After a great first day, the Griffons were able to keep it going on Sunday as their first game of the day was against Illinois-Springfield. It was a slow start as neither team was able to score in the first three innings. In the 5th inning, Missouri Western was able to get a big lead as they were able to get four runs on the board. With some great pitching by Pederson once again, the Griffons were able to put this game away and win, 6 to 1.
Missouri Western’s last game of the weekend was against Arkansas Tech. The Griffons got off to a fast start in this one as they took a 4 to 0 lead after the 2nd inning. DeVine had another great game hitting as she brought in 2 runs and had 2 RBI’s as well. Missouri Western was able to go on and win this game, 5-2.
Missouri Western now improves to 5-3 on the season and will play their next game when they travel to Columbus, Georgia to play in the NFCA Leadoff Classic on February 24th.
