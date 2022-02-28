It’s a beautiful time of the year, as Griffon Basketball heads down to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO, for the MIAA Basketball Conference Championship Tournament. Both the men’s and women’s teams are looking to go on deep runs to try and score NCAA Regional appearances.
For the men’s squad, this will be easier said than done. It’s been a trying year for the Griffons, who finished tied for seventh in the MIAA, taking a tiebreaker over Central Missouri and Northeastern State for the spot. They will face off on Wednesday against a Rogers State team they beat by 16 back on Dec. 2. If they win that, they face a daunting task on Thursday: an elimination game against the Northwest Missouri Bearcats, winners of 21 straight matchups as well as two straight national championships.
Adversity is nothing new to Will Martin’s team. Just a year ago in the MIAA opening round against Lincoln, they lost Tyrell Carroll early due to injury, and sixth-man Q Mays stepped up for 32 points as the Griffons overcame a 13-point halftime deficit for one of the biggest wins in the program’s recent history. It’s going to be an uphill battle from the start, but this team never goes away easily.
The women’s team is enjoying a stellar season. Candi Whitaker’s third season at the helm has the Griffons within striking distance of their first NCAA Regional appearance since the 2015-16 season. Despite the 20-8 record, the Griffons struggled down the stretch, dropping their last three games to slip to the no. 5 seed. They open up on Friday with an afternoon tilt against Central Missouri, a team Missouri Western beat twice in the regular season by a combined six points. Friday could very well be a make-or-break game for the Griffons. If they can get through the first round and hold their own against no. 1 seed Missouri Southern, they might just find their names called for an NCAA Regional appearance by the end of the week.
