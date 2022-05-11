Missouri Western softball almost reached the championship game of the MIAA Tournament but was eliminated by Washburn after a grueling three games in one day.

Missouri Western eliminated the No. 5 team in the nation, Central Oklahoma and Nebraska Kearny, to take on Washburn, who defeated Missouri Western earlier in the tournament. However, the results were the same as Missouri Western was slain by Washburn, the No.23 nationally-ranked team.

Game one against Central Oklahoma, Missouri Western got onto the scoreboard first thanks to a Chloe Armstrong single. Missouri Western would then fall behind after a 2-run fifth inning by Central Oklahoma but would tie the game thanks to female student-athlete of the year Emma Hoffart's home run to leftfield.

Hoffart would also put the game to bed thanks to a RBI double in the top of the eighth. Missouri Western would win this game 5-4 in ten innings.

Game two for the Griffons saw them matched up against the Lopers, and the Griffons fell behind early. Armstrong would tie it up thanks to a two-run homer to left-center field. The Lopers and Griffons would trade back-to-back innings with two runs apiece coming into the top of the seventh.

Then at the top of the seventh, Si Culver would put the Griffons ahead for good thanks to a two-run single into left field. The Griffons would get another additional run and conquer the Lopers 7-5.

In Missouri Western's third game of the day, against Washburn, the team who defeated them earlier in the tournament, Missouri Western had a chip on their shoulder and all the momentum in the world.

The Griffons would score first thanks to a bases-loaded walk, but that would be their only run for the game.

Sydney Rader, who had a phenomenal tournament, ran out of gas in the bottom of the third after giving up six runs against the Ichabods.

The Ichabods would roll over the Griffons, ending the game with a score of 8-1, ending the Griffon's comeback story and their season.

The record to conclude Griffon Softball's season is 30-22 overall. An excellent start to the Joe Yegge era of this storied team.