It was a great week for men’s and women’s golf at Missouri Western, with both teams placing in the top three spots in their respective tournaments. The men took the second spot in the Washburn invitational while the women managed to get on the podium, placing third in the Grace Shin invitational.
Down at the Topeka Country Club, Griffons men’s golf traveled to Kansas after placing seventh in the MSSU Invitational last week. In Kansas, the team placed in second place behind the hosts of the tournament, the Washburn.
Sophomore Jefferey Johnston once again had a fantastic outing. Finishing with the best score on the team, Johnston placed first in the tournament standing and earned his first ever tournament win with a score of -3 under par.
Johnston’s big week also earned him his first ever MIAA Male Golfer of the Week, just the second the Griffon have received this award in three years. Johnston led the team and the tournament with an impressive score of -3. He also captured 10 birdies over the three rounds.
Sophomore Daniel Love tied for ninth and was second best for the team with an overall score of +7. His best day was Tuesday where he shot a +1 over par. Maruis Dosiere and Christ Rudosky finished together. The two men tied for 22nd with a score of +13.
The Griffons women’s golf team made the trip down to Edmond, Oklahoma, placing third overall out of the nine teams and had three top 25 finishers. The team overall improved over the two days, finishing with a score of +44, not far behind the second place Central Oklahoma with +39.
Julie Hofmanova finished at +4, best for the Griffons and finished third overall in the tournament. Hofmanoa took a huge leap moving five spots from ninth from Monday to Tuesday. Florence Phan, who hit the most birdies at the tournament, nipped in the top 10 and tied in the ninth overall spot with a score of 9+, improving five spots from her previous placement on Monday. Freshmen Ines Vandaele slipped just outside the top 20, tied at the 21st spot with a score of +13 over par.
Next, the men’s team stays home to host the MWSU Holiday Inn Express at the St. Joseph Country Club Oct 10 and 11. For the women, the team will escape the cold and head to Arkadelphia, Arizona for the Battle For The Belt Championship, Oct 17 and 18.
