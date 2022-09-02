Griffon football is off to its best start since 1979. Missouri Western quickly jumped onto the board twice in the first quarter against Central Oklahoma and would cruise to victory 35-0. The victory was Western's first season-opening shutout since 1979 and the first season-opening win since 2016

"It was incredible," head coach Matt Williamson said. "All you can control is your mindset and thoughts. We truly focused on this first game."

The Griffons sent a clear message on their opening drive thanks to a four-yard touchdown run from quarterback Reagan Jones. Jones would also connect with tight end Tycen Gray for an eight-yard touchdown.

Jones would also punish the Bronchos again in the third quarter when he scrambled away from a blitz for a two-yard touchdown. Coach Williamson had nothing but praise for his quarterback after the game.

"Reagan moved around the pocket, extended some plays, and made some good throws," coach Williamson said.

Jones would also talk about how important a win was at home to start their season off right. Jones was highly pleased that he was able to shut the noise out and play football.

"It meant a lot to us to get the crowd back, and it was nice, a good feeling for sure," Jones said. "I had so many people talking in my ear, and it was just good to play and stop listening to everybody."

Jones admitted to being nervous before the game, a feeling that was unusual for the sophomore.

"I was nervous. I was about to throw up. I didn't know what was going on," Jones said. "I called my mom yesterday and had to tell her I was stressed out this is not me, mom."

The Griffons would tack on two more scores late in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 52-yard run by Brandon Hall. It was part of a career-high 30 rushing attempts and a 152-yard day for last year's MIAA freshman of the year.

"He's a great one he just kept going and going," coach Williamson said. "When he's patient and theres a scheme he's gone. Theres not anyone who can catch him in this league, he's fast."

The story of the game was the Griffons recording a shutout, only allowing one red zone trip and limiting the Bronchos to 4/18 on third-down conversions. It was a statement performance from a defensive unit that allowed the fifth most points per game last year.

"When they get pressured like that, it makes it really easy for us," star defensive back Kobe Cummings said, who tied for the team lead in tackles with seven. "We have a lot of experience, and we know the more you stay on your assignment, the more success that you will have."

Griffon football hits the road for the next two weeks, picking up next week in a Thursday matchup against a Fort Hayes State team looking for their first win of the season. Following Fort Hayes, Griffon Football will then take on Emporia State.