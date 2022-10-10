Missouri Western State University Lacrosse had their awards ceremony on Oct 9. Team standouts were recognized along with expressing hopeful thoughts about the future.

Head Coach Jessica Berg is thrilled to attempt to bring this team to greatness.

“The energy is awesome, the girls are more focused this year. The newcomers of freshmen and transfers are making a difference as well” said Berg. “I’m ready to take over the GLVC with Missouri Western. We definitely have a great group of girls to do it.”

Midfielder Samantha Pruitt received the teams Offensive MVP while defender Dachelle Johnson won Defensive MVP.

Pruitt lead her team in goals last season with 29. That goal total gave her 35 points on the season that tied for a team high with standout founding member Madison Brady.

Johnson caused havoc on the field during this team’s second season. She caused 21 turnovers and scooped up a total of 14 ground balls.

Newcomer of the year went to Mikaela Ness. The defensive midfielder had 16 goals and three assists during her freshman season. This put her on the team board at number six for the season only behind graduate student standout Morgan Nicholson.

One big reason for Ness’ award was her five goal day against Davis and Elkins last season. This also made her the programs first conference player of the week.

Chasity Rice nabbed the teams Most Improved played award.

One major team award from last season was an NCAA DII Stastical Champion Title. They had a league leading 13.94 averaged turnovers on this season, highest among their peers.

As far as awards and recognition past the walls of Missouri Western, they represented well as a young program in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Midfield Defender Morgan Nicholson, Goalie Mackenzie Porter and the midfielder Pruitt were all recognized as All-GLVC second team at the conclusion of last season.

Porter has been a goalie for this team since it’s first year in 2021. Originally with Division I Rutgers University, she’s gone through quite the journey with joining a new program and moving so far from family.

Family is now closer with her sister Jordan Porter joining the team.

“From the moment I committed here I was a Griffon and I am so excited she saw that vision here too, the same one I saw” said Porter. “I wanted to sign up for that and be a part of that program from the ground up and it’s only up from here from that growing process and building process.”

Multiple players were also recognized for their impressive academic achievements.

One new addition for the upcoming season is Assistant Coach Ariannah Ritter. Ritter comes to Missouri Western’s young program with an accomplished veteran outlook.

After a productive fall season, she’s ready to get to work.

“Offensively I am excited. We just had a play day yesterday and I saw a lot of great things” said Ritter. “I am just super excited to add my offensive expertise with spice into the offense between us [Coach Berg] it will be an awesome powerhouse of a team.”

Their non-conference opponent’s have not been set. But with former foes leaving and a new year, the future seems hopeful and bright.