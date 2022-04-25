Senior Day domination and tug of war on the road had Griffon lacrosse 2-0 on the weekend.

Pre-game before their match up with Maryville, Missouri Western honored their six seniors. Honorees Mariyah Harper, C.C. Langmaid and Amani Robinson were all present for the program's first season last spring. Seniors new to this season are Dachelle Johnson, Morgan Nicholson and Tamrin Swann.

Griffons succeeded over Saints on senior day, winning 11-5. Madison Brady had herself a night, making sure the seniors went home with a win, scoring four goals.

Midway through the second quarter goalie MacKenzie Porter had to be helped off the field. Kari Ham came in and helped her team to victory, catching ten saves and only allowing two goals. Ham also got the start in their final game on the road this year.

Porter is hardly absent from the field, but when she is, Ham is capable of helping her team.

“It was honestly a bit nerve racking to hop in without a warm up, but that is the life of a backup goalie. Every time I have to hop in, I just do my best to help the team,” said Ham. “At first, we weren’t used to Porter not being on the field, but we figured it out and played a solid game.”

The Griffons held off the Hawks for a score of 14-11 to end the season.

Sam Pruitt put four past Quincy, cementing her team lead in scoring for the season with 29 goals.

Tamrin Swann also scored two goals against the Hawks. She is a one and done Griffon senior and is set to graduate in May. She’s scored 15 goals this season, ending at number five in team scoring for the year.

Her impact has been felt not only on the field, but also in the locker room.

“My last game at Spratt was bittersweet, just coming here for one year, I was happy to do it, to take the field with these girls I have just met,” said Swann. “They have felt like family during only the second year of the program.”

With the future uncertain, head coach Jessica Berg is thankful for her opportunity to lead this group.

“This was my ultimate career goal. It came a lot earlier than I anticipated. But, I stepped up to the challenge. It was more of a survival kind of thing, trying to thrive,” said Berg. “But, I have grown a lot, and I know a lot of the girls have to and that’s important.”

Shoring up this unpredictable second season in their program's history, Griffon lacrosse seems to have something to look forward to in 22-23 season. With the new administration for Missouri Western Athletics incoming, time can only show us what this team will look like in due time. That concludes the second regular season of Missouri Western lacrosse. At the end, their record is 8-9 overall and 2-5 in GLVC.