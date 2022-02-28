After winning both of their exhibition games, Missouri Western came into Concordia looking to start their second season off with a win. However, a slow start derailed their hopes and the Griffons fell 13-8.

“It’s a tough loss, but Concordia is a really good team,” Interim Head Coach Jessica Berg said, according to GoGriffons.com. ”You could tell there were nerves, but that’s not an excuse.”

The Griffons came out to a dull and sluggish start against the Golden Bears, not having a shot on goal until six minutes into the first quarter. The Griffons fell behind 4-1 in the first quarter and ultimately trailed 6-2 going into halftime.

Coming into the second half, the Griffons found themselves in a more relaxed mindset and they started to settle in on the field. Back-to-back goals by sophomore Madison Brady and freshman Sam Pruitt gave the Griffons a sign of life after giving up an early second half goal.

After battling back and forth in the second half, the Griffons just couldn’t overcome a four-goal performance in the final quarter by the Golden Bears, and the Griffons fell in their season opener.

Brady led Missouri Western in goals scored this game with a hat trick and senior Amani Robinson pitched in with two goals as well. Pruitt, freshman Mikaela Ness, and sophomore Abby Lockwood also aided the goal scoring effort, each scoring a goal apiece.

However, despite the loss, Berg wasn’t all bitter about her girls' performance, giving credit where credit was due.

“Our defense really kept us in the game,” Berg said. “We made some big plays and made them use their shot clock. We’re obviously a young team and we can only go up from here.”

Friday's game also marked Berg’s first official game as Missouri Western's head coach. Berg took over the program in December of last year after being an assistant coach in the prior 2021 season.

Berg commented how she felt after the game after her head coaching debut.

“It was obviously an adjustment for me,” Berg proclaimed. “Just getting used to a different perspective. I feel blessed to be in this position, but we will all learn and we will adjust.”

Missouri Western will be back in motion on Thursday, March 3, for their home opener against Northern Michigan at 4 p.m. This will also be the first of six straight home games for Missouri Western in Spratt Memorial Stadium.