During the unprecedented time of COVID-19, Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri accomplished what the untrained eye would thought to be the impossible, they added a program that got on their feet and quickly. That program would be women's lacrosse, known to the Great Lakes Valley Conference as Missouri Western Lacrosse. While all of the other athletic programs were mostly shut down, this group worked hard to prepare for their first season of competition in 2021. The program is still relatively young, but looking back to the beginning is a story that needs to be told.

Solutions make teams

To take a look at one of the reasons why this program came to be, you will have to go back further than the pandemic. Missouri Western as a campus was attempting to climb out of a financial emergency. Matthew Wilson, the short-tenured university president, realized a way to get out of that was to add programs to attract more students and one of those was women's lacrosse.

Current administrators at the time had experience and success with bringing in a lacrosse program. Wilson had helped bring in lacrosse at Akron during his time as president from 2016 to 2018. Then Athletics Director Josh Looney also had some with his work at East Stroudsburg. Both parties included knowing all the ways to bring in a program and build the team properly.

For one of the artists making this dream work, Looney was proud to see this idea eventually come to fruition.

"I was so proud to see that team take the field.," said Looney. "You know, we had fundraised and built them a locker room. We also had a roster that was unique, and there were a lot of transfers. Whether they were grad transfers, or athletes looking for a new opportunity."

Building his legacy to the best of his ability before his exit to Division I South Alabama in the fall semester of 2021.

Once the announcement was made that the sport would be arriving, the search for the head coach started. Rachel Benzing was chosen out of the pool of candidates who applied. Affectionately known to players as coach Benz, she came to campus after successfully helping launch women's programs at Lynn University and Maryville University.

Finding your place

Benzing took her seat and the quest to build a team was on. One looming question was, what conference will they be a part of? All of the other athletic programs were and still are a member of the MIAA. But, with everything the MIAA seemed to offer, they didn't offer women's lacrosse. Fortunately, they found a home in the GLVC, a conference that Benzing was familiar with. With everything she had already accomplished as a coach, she also wrapped up a successful career in this conference. From finishing up her career and hanging up her stick with short-time Griffon foe Lindenwood, to helping launch Maryville's team as an assistant coach.

Next was finding the players to make it happen. During her first two years of playing, she roamed the grounds of the University of Maryland Baltimore County. As coaches usually do, she used this connection to assist her later. Benzing was ready to announce the foundation of her team a few months into the pandemic.

There were a lot of aspects that helped the athletic department convince players to come to come and play for the Griffons. Some of them range from the massive Griffon Indoor Sports Complex to something that some Division I lacrosse players do not get, the second-largest video board in the division. Enter Ryan Menley, the creative director for athletics who also oversaw the stream for each squad. With the creative office, players were able to get proper headshots, photos, and even a hype video or two. But for these players who come from far away, their families would still be able to watch them play. Leaving the office known as Griffon Sports Insider a leg up in the competition of attracting recruits.

One player they were able to bring in is one who is still here today. Karlin York transferred from Oklahoma Baptist University. York was in search of a new opportunity. She quickly found the opportunity at Spratt Stadium with Benzing.

The California native saw a good life at Missouri Western, based on the small-town ideals.

"I wanted to be on a team where I made an impact," said York. "I wanted to be a part of like an up-and-coming program that I would like leave a footprint on."

York had to step away in the second season due to a back injury. Through preparation and medical advice, she is set to return to play this coming season. During her first season as a Griffon, she racked up 20 goals and five assists. Making for a very warm welcome back to the current lineup seeking another powerhouse on offense.

Getting over obstacles to make history

The team was on its way, but one aspect loomed on many's minds and that is the unknown consequences of the pandemic. Players who had been in contact had to go above and beyond to make sure they were not infecting others whether they were testing positive or not. Logan hall, which has since been torn down, was the home of the sick when it was needed. They sent students to the blank 10 by-10 rooms for a week or more until it felt safe to put them around others again according to players from the first year. Eventually, through enough practice and class time, everyone got to know each other.

Build up

Practices flowed and spirits started to shine, especially with players counting down the days at each practice before the start of the season in the spring of 2021. Soon, enough the conference started to take notice. Although this team had not seen official play, they were ranked sixth out of eight teams going into the first season. Scrimmages were set for the middle of Feb. but the true test came under the lights against the first opponent ever, Culver-Stockton.

Making history under the lights

During a chilly Feb. evening, the emotions ran high. The team that Benzing and the athletic department had worked so hard to put together finally had their time to shine. One player named Madison Iandoli was used to the game. She knew exactly what needed to be executed on the field and more or less considered this to be another game.

Iandoli reached in for the draw and the game was off. She recalls passing it down, eventually, she received a pass from Brady and found the back of the net. She celebrated as usual but then rushed off.

Eventually, her teammates approached her and made her realize the feat she had accomplished. No matter what, Iandoli had the stat of the first-ever goal.

With expertise in drawing, this was just another day at the office for her.

“It was not something I ever expected for myself, I guess," said Iandoli. "All that hard work in the fall all this stupid regulations with COVID. Like, all that stuff that we were dealing with, as a team, like that was just rough and hard to deal with. It was a cool moment for all of us just to kind of come together and just have that moment of like, look, we did it."

Iandoli not only scored first, but a lot that season. Racking up 22 goals on the season with seven assists. She graduated that May, but not without leaving her legacy.

Missouri Western eventually ran over Culver-Stockton for the rest of the night. During the massive remodel a few years before, there was a new tradition added to Missouri Western. That tradition being to ring the bell in victory, lacrosse got to it quickly. Who else to ring the bell but the person who led the team from inception to victory, Rachel Benzing.

Since the first game

In their first season, Missouri Western Lacrosse went 5-8 overall and 3-4 in the conference. Although they were not on the side they wanted to be, some of the losses came in close competition considering the circumstances. Such as only losing to no. 2 in the nation Lindenwood 19-13. One aspect was clear after the dust had settled, this was going to work.

Fast forward from that historical night to the program in the current day. During the winter of 2021, Benzing unexpectedly left. Shortly before that, Jessica Berg was hired as an assistant, but stepped into a leading role. There were transfers after her departure, but in the end, it didn't matter. Berg adapted quickly to keep the ship afloat, and joining her on a full-time volunteer basis was Missouri Western Athletics' Greyson Dudley. Dudley's day job was to help oversee compliance, but during the evening and practice times, she was on the sideline. Berg and Dudley lead their group to an 8-9 overall record for 2021.

In a lot of different facets, Missouri Western saw unprecedented turnover. Fortunately for them came some pretty successful freshmen who came in and stepped up. Some of them are team goal leader Samantha Pruitt. Along with graduate transfers such as Tamrin Swann and founding members like Madison Brady, Morgan Nicholson, and Amani Robsinson keeping pace.

Right now, the program is set to tackle its third season. The interim tag was lifted on Berg in the summer of 2021. Players from the inaugural season have moved on or remain playing. It's argued that even though they are a young program that there are two different eras. As to the legacy of the original team, they want to be remembered as being able to get through any obstacle. Being the gritty misfits they also have been, dreams for young women who aspire to continue in the sport will come true.