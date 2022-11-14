Griffon football made sure to end their season with a bang while producing record-breaking performances all across the gridiron. Missouri Western would defeat Lincoln University on Senior Day 41-0, led by a monstrous performance by running back Titus McCoy and an utter defensive shutdown.

In the first quarter, McCoy would start the day off with a 15-yard gain, followed up by a 57 yard rumble downfield that he himself would later punch in for an eight-yard touchdown putting the Griffons ahead 7-0. Quarterback Reagan Jones would also find the endzone after obliterating Lincoln’s defense with a 37-yard scamper right through the middle.

McCoy would end the first half with another touchdown with 50 seconds left in the second quarter, bouncing outside for a five-yard touchdown. Before the half would end, though, A.J. Crayton would get his second sack of the season, giving him 12 sacks in his career and placing him 10th in Griffon program history.

In the second half, even more, records would be broken, as McCoy would find himself scoring three more times, ending the day with 35 carries, 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Breaking former Griffon football player Tony Williams’ record of 283 yards in a single game and tying Dalton Krysa’s performance against Lincoln in 2010.

Star cornerback Kobe Cummings would end the day with two tackles, totaling his total career-wise to 282, the fifth most in Missouri Western history. The Griffons would end their season 5-6, not being bowl eligible for the first time in head coach Matt Williamson’s tenure.

Williamson would talk about what the game plan was for the day and how proud he was of his entire team.

“ We talked about it all week and send out the seniors with a win it was great,” Williamson said. “Our offense was able to control the game and dominate the game with the run game, our defense played really solid an all-around great solid performance.”

Despite having a career day, McCoy would give all his credit to his offensive line.

“To be honest, it’s all the o-line they make the holes, and I just made the right cut today it worked in my favor, a lot of it is the leadership without the o-line I couldn’t do it.”

McCoy would talk about how much of a grind it was to get to this position and how grateful he is for his journey.

“With my injuries I haven't really been healthy since my junior before covid out of Indiana State, so when I got the opportunity this week, I wanted to make the most of it but as you said going out like this speaks alot.”