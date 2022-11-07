The Missouri Western men’s cross country team competed in the MIAA championships on Saturday in Joplin, Missouri. They had a very solid showing and took sixth place in the competition with a final point score of 143.

The 2022 sixth place finish trumps a 2021 10th place finish. The sixth place finish is also a step in the right direction considering the team finished dead last in its inaugural season just five years ago.

The men came into Saturday’s action riding high after a first place finish at the SBU Bearcat Invitational in Bolivar, Missouri earlier this season.

“The depth is there.” Head coach Cody Ingold said at the media luncheon.

“As long as we’re there mentally, we have a really good group.”

Kayden Crigger was the first finisher for Missouri Western, he notched a top 20 finish. He notched a new personal record time with 24:51.58. This beats his previous record time which was 27:03.7.

The next to finish for the Griffons was newcomer Peter Cuddy, who finished in 26th place with a time of 24:56.88.

It was not long before the next Griffon crossed the line, freshman Joshua Zachary finished directly behind Cuddy and took home 27th place. Zachary’s final time was 24:57.15. Zachary’s showing caps off a very solid freshman campaign.

Riley Gorham finished next for Missouri Western in 32nd place with a time of 25:10.61. The showing for Gorham was good enough for a new personal best in the 8k. His previous best time was 25:43.2.

Freshman Berhe Usman finished in 38th place for Missouri Western, he notched a time of 25:18.02. Usman and Joshua both notched points for their team during their first career MIAA championship race.

Mason Orscheln finished in 51st place with a time of 25:47.44. After him, Jacob Oyler would finish in 60th place at a 25:57.08 time. Oyler’s performance also notched him a new personal record, his prior mark to beat was 26:13.8.

Ethan Mesenbrink, Jalen Petersen, and Mason McCain were the final three to finish for the Griffons with times of 26:14.56, 26:26.35, and 26:38.54 respectively.

The Griffon men will now wait to see if anyone qualifies for the NCAA Central Region Championships in Joplin, Missouri later in November. If a Griffon can make it through that, they will head to the Division II National Championships in Seattle, Washington in early December.