Turnovers cause the Griffons to lose on the road against the Bison 78-67. The black and gold couldn’t quite get it going after traveling down to Oklahoma before fall break. Luckily for Will Martin and his squad there is still time on the season to figure out snags in his teams game.
The Griffons were able to go into the half with a four point lead. Shooting was leaning toward their way with a 55% three point percentage and a half of their field goal shots going in. Unfortunately for Missouri Western their opponent came out blazing, scoring 43 second half points compared to their 28 points.
This game saw seven lead changes as over time Oklahoma Baptist took over the court. Four Bisons were in double digits for the game.
Trey Doomes of Oklahoma Baptist had a big night with 25 points and six rebounds against the Griffons. Doomes and the Bison took advantage of the Griffons turnovers on the night, scoring 27 points when they were able to take over the ball.
Reese Glover had the best night for the Griffons. Glover had 18 points coming off the bench with only playing 26 minutes. Going six for eleven from three point land and field goal range. Warming back up to the performances he was known for before his sudden absence last season.
New Griffon Julius Dixon had 17 points and seven rebounds, matching his best point total since his debut against Minnesota-Crookston.
One positive for Missouri Western fans is it seems JaRon Thames is back. Thames had been recovering from injury and scored four points in 12 minutes in his return to the court on Thursday night.
Missouri Western looks to redeem themselves at the MWSU Fieldhouse against Rockhurst on Nov. 22. The Griffons took one from the Hawks last year at Looney, winning 69-59. Home games against the Hawks have worked in the Griffons favor, being 8-1 in all time matchups.
