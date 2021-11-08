On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Missouri Western Cross Country team competed in the NCAA Central Regional meet, hosted in Joplin, Missouri. In one of the most competitive DII fields, both men and women recorded their fastest team times in the history of Griffon Cross Country.
Head Coach Cody Ingold said, “The recruiting class we brought in and the experience of the older guys are key reasons why we ran phenomenal this past weekend.”
The men’s team placed 15 out of 31 teams, which is their overall best finish in the five years of this program. The men’s overall team time was 2:41:36, totaling 422 points. The men’s NCAA DII regional winner was Augustana, located in South Dakota, ending with an impressive 43 points and a total time of 2:30:08.
“We got stronger, faster, and became a family, starting to run for each other instead of being a bunch of individuals,” Ingold said.
The Griffons had several team members finish the 8K with a new personal record. At the top of the men’s team is Freshman Tyler Blay, who placed 47 and posted a PR of 31:29.9. Coming in next, Junior Riley Gorham ended his cross-country career placing 75 with a time of 32:08, and Freshman Kayden Crigger gained a new PR time of 32:32, placing 95. Finally, senior Jacob Oyler finished his career with a PR of 32:42.3, and Senior Konner Larkin concluded with a time of 32:42.2; the two placed 102 and 103 out of 207 runners. Freshman Peter Cuddy came in right behind the seniors with a time of 32:49, claiming 108, and Freshman Josh Zachary capped off the Griffons with a time of 34:15 and placed 163.
“I think we all surprised ourselves; I definitely surprised myself,” Blay said. “With almost the whole team PRing and us putting our trust in Coach, it set us up to do well in this race.”
The NCAA Central Regional meet topped off the 2021 Griffon cross-country season.
When asked what advice he would give to those competing in years to come, Larkin said, “You have to stay consistent and work hard. It’s not easy, but when you put in the work, the rest starts to fall into place.”
