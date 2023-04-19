Missouri Western baseball fell short to Washburn 10-7 after traveling to Topeka, Kansas on Tuesday,February 28th. Travis Weise brought some energy to the team bringing in four RBIs. Weise reached a career high in RBI after knocking in a three run homerun in the top of the seventh inning.
Scoreless through the first two innings the Missouri Western was off to a good start. The third inning featured a homerun by Washburn taking the lead 1-0.
In the fifth inning Missouri Western finally got on the board with a Jerry Nix fly out to right field. Nix brought Jared Munk from second to third. Munk eventually scored off of a pitcher's error on a overthrow.
Continuous innings of Washburn runs got them out to a 5-1 lead going into the 6th innings.
Travis Weise was able to get things back going in the seventh inning. With two runners on base and Weise up to bat, he finishes his at bat with a three run homer to bring the Griffons back in reach 5-4. Weise brought in the Juniors’ Jaydan Singleton and Cale Sackewitz. Singleton caught three hits going up to bat five times.
Missouri Western ended the game with 12 hits and zero errors, Washburn had two errors that led to Missouri Western runs.
Missouri Western let the game get out of reach in the 8th inning letting up 5 runs. Wild pitches and doubles fueled the Washburn team to take off in the end of the game.
