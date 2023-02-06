The Missouri Western Track and Field program competed in the two day Bearcat invitational on Feb. 2 and 3, where they saw multiple top five finishes and three school records were broken.

Missouri Western has competed in the Bearcat Invite since the 2019-2020 season, therefore, they are very familiar with the indoor facility.

The indoor competition had teams from the NAIA level to the DII level. With the many competitors, the Griffons competed at every level.

Many Griffons shined at the Bearcat Invite including sophomore Allyssa Mahone who took second place in the women’s weight throw with a 17.69 meter throw. Not only was this a school record, but it would be in the top 25 women weight throws on the DII level.

Missouri Western’s head coach, Cody Ingold, hired a new throwers’ coach and he has helped Mahone increase her skills.

“She (Allyssa Mahone) was already throwing far and now she can easily throw over 15 meters,” said Inglold.

There were many personal records set by the Griffons. Over 11 individual runners ran PR. Highlighting Freshman Kayden Crigger took fourth place in the mile with a time of 4:16:66. Freshman Joshua Zachary took fifth place in the 3,000 meter race.

This included a personal best by Junior Connor Thom in the 60 meter dash as well as Freshman Jaida Steward. Freshman Reagan Craig ran her best in the 600 meter run. Freshman Dakotah Ludemann and Steward showed out by running their best in the 200.

Sophomore Lillian Cutler was only seven seconds short of the school record in the 1000. Junior Haley Haack, Sophomore Alexis Adams, Freshman Max Tran all ran their personal best in the 400.

Both Missouri Western men and women found a way to show up and show out this weekend. Crigger was a bright spot for Missouri Western. He ended in fourth place for the mile and broke the school record for the 5k run on a solo effort with a time of 15:06:18.

“He competed really hard and I am happy for how he is competing when he is by himself,” said Ingold.

The men showed off their speed in the Distance Medley Relay where they chopped 20 seconds off their time to break a school record and advanced with the provisional qualifying standard. Their time was 10 min 3.8 seconds.

Missouri Western will have a quick turn around before competing in the last regular season event. They will compete in the Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11.