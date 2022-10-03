On Oct. 3 Coach Martin announced at the Griffon Media Luncheon at HiHo Bar and Grill that Missouri Western Men’s Basketball will play the University of Kentucky on Oct. 30.The exhibition game will take place in Lexington, Kentucky at 7 pm and be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
This has been a dream of Martin’s for some time since he became head coach. Martin attended Kentucky and served as basketball manager under current Wildcat head coach John Calipari.
As for the experience coming full circle, Martin is just happy for the opportunity.
“Coach Hood and Coach Stevenson poured their sweat out on that court and I wiped that sweat put” said a humble Martin on Monday. “Me and Coach Cal have been talking about this game for the last two and a half years. If it wasn’t for Coach Hood, I don’t know if we would’ve been able to solidify it”.
Griffon assistant coaches Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson played at Kentucky with well known NBA players such as John Wall, Demarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe.
For more information on this event later this month keep your eye on GriffonNews.com or our social media pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.