Missouri Western State softball team traveled up to Minnesota to compete in the Minnesota State D2 Softball Classic.

Their first matchup had them taking on Lewis University. The Griffons beat the Flyers 4-3 taking off in the second inning adding an opening day win to Coach Yegges’ resume.

Kalee Higdon brought in a two run RBI for the Griffons after hitting a big triple into right center field. Higdon brought in Liz Vaupel and Kylie DeHook.

Shortly after Missouri western‘s first baseman Rian Gere shot a single through the left side of the infield to bring in Higdon.

Later in the seventh inning Kennedy Preston hit a double into right centerfield. She also marked the RBI bringing in designated hitter Chloe Armstrong.

Later on Missouri Western State took on Concordia-Saint Paul. Although the Griffons fell short, Harley Pruetting put down a 12-strikeout performance. Pruetting ended up finishing the game with 13 total and also only gave up one hit.

Missouri Western finally came up with a run after Sidney Hawkins brought in Higdon. Hawkins finished the game with three hits on the day leading the team. Higdon conquered four bases over the two games on Saturday. Missouri Western finished the first day 1-1.

To start the second day Missouri Western matched up with Minnesota Duluth. The Griffons are 5-8 against the Bulldogs in previous meetings. Missouri Western went on to fall to Minnesota Duluth 5-8.

Fighting back and forth Throughout the game there were five lead changes and four different ties. Hawkins had another good game batting 6-9 and also bringing in two more RBIs.

Kennedy Preston brought in RBIs and also recorded the teams first home run of the season. To go with her home run Preston also hit a double. Higdon was also able to hit two doubles.

The top of the fourth saw a lead by Duluth 4-2, which Later changed after Preston knocked in an RBI single that helped Hawkins and McKenzie Devine across the plate at 4-4. Staying scoreless until the ninth inning Missouri Western and Duluth traded runs leaving the inning tied again 5-5.

In extra innings Duluth would go on to score three more runs in the top of the 11th inning. After Missouri Western went out three up three down Duluth won the long fight. Missouri Western finished the game with 12 hits and zero errors.

Wrapping up today Minnesota state-Mankato was the last opponent for Missouri western state. A big day for Preston as she had another home run this time bringing in runs as she did it. Mankato went on to score 6 on answered runs throughout the next few innings.

Pruetting put down another RBI double in the fifth inning that added some life back to Griffons. Kaylea Fessler scored off of an Hawkins at bat that ended up with her bringing in an RBI.

Missouri Western was closing the score bringing it to 4-7. To finish off the sixth inning Higdon cracked a two RBI, up the middle of the Mankato defense. Taylor Jones and Devine were able to get it, turning around the bases adding two more to the Griffons score making it 6-7.

Missouri Western will return to Saint Joseph then travel to Bentonville, Arkansas on February 10-12th to play in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic.