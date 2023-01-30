Despite Missouri Western coming out hot against Nebraska Kearney their flame was quickly extinguished as they lost 85-75.

The Griffons attacked early in the game, led by Julius Dixon as he was the key for the offense early, scoring six points and dishing out three assists. However, late in the first half, the Lophers would make a run of their own to take the lead.

The Lopers outscored the Griffons shooting 48.48% from the field and out rebounded them 22 to 19. With the help of sophomore guard Taye Fields, who scored nine points in the first half, Missouri Western would go into halftime only down 41-31.

To start the 2nd half, Kearney would strike first with a 3 pointer advancing their lead to 13 points. The lead for Kearney got all the way up to a 17 point difference at one point. Kearney shot 60.71% from the field in the second half alone and went 4-14 from the 3 point line as well.

“You go on the road and you don’t play a full forty minutes of team defense, you’re going to get beat by anybody, so I thought in the second half we were starting to do well, but it was too little too late,” Head Coach Will Martin said.

However, Missouri Western had contributions from all around the court. Junior forward Jaron Thames was sent to the line after being fouled and knocked down both free throws cutting the lead for Kearney and hot off the bench, sophomore guard Reed Kemp came in and clinched 9 points for Western.

The Griffons were able to cut the lead down to eight multiple times but the Lopers kept their lead secure for the remainder of the game.

Fields also made his presence known throughout the course of the 2nd half as well scoring twenty points and eleven rebounds. Not far behind was Dixon who finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals

“You go on the road and you don’t play a full forty minutes of team defense, you’re going to get beat by anybody, so I thought in the second half we were starting to do well, but it was too little too late,” Martin said.

The Griffons with this loss now sit at 11th in the MIAA standings.

They are back at home twice this week facing off against the Ichabods of Washburn University on Wednesday and Saturday against the Emporia State University Hornets aiming to get back on track.