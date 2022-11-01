Missouri Western Athletics hosted their Hall of Fame dinner on Oct 29, where they inducted the 1979 Griffon Volleyball team, the 2012 Griffon Football team, Everet Hoffman from Griffon men’s tennis, Griffon football played Chris Ball, and Lyle Smith.

The Missouri Western 1979 volleyball team will be the first ever volleyball team inducted into the Hall of Fame. Led by Hall of Fame coach, Rhesa Sumrell, completed a 48-11-2 record that year.

The Griffons were named Central State Intercollegiate Conference champions and made the Region VI Tournament, where they were named runner-up.

“The pioneering accomplishments more than 40 years ago of this 1979 Griffons women’s volleyball team cannot be overstated tonight, in the year of the 50th year of Title Nine,” said emcee, Curtis Zahnd.

Lyle Smith was honored after the volleyball team. Smith was honored for his fundraising efforts to the Griffon Athletics programs. Smith joined the Missouri Western Gold Coat club in 1995, then in 1999 became a Gold Coat Board member.

Chris Ball was next from the Missouri Western football team. Ball was recognized as an All- CSIC 2nd Team in 1984 and 1st Team selection in 1985. Ball finished his senior season and found himself among the all-time leaders in interceptions with 12 and earned All-American Honorable Mention honors.

Ball has found a way to keep football in his life after graduating by pursuing coaching. Ball has stood on the sideline of major Universities, such as Alabama, Arizona State, and Memphis. He has found his coaching home at Northern Arizona University in 2018.

“This is a great event. These events are what make Missouri Western special, because it’s the athletes that carry the message,” said Ball.

Tennis standout, Ernst Hoffman was honored next. Hoffman is a St. Joseph native who found his way back to his hometown after a year at Northwest Missouri State.

Hoffman was the no. 1 singles player for the Griffons. Hoffman made the tennis districts all three years of his collegiate career as a Griffon. He won districts in 1973, where he became a national tournament qualifier. In three seasons, Hoffman posted a 43-10 singles record.

Hoffman’s 1973 NAIA National Tournament appearance where he made the quarterfinals, made him the first person in Missouri Western history to qualify. Hoffman earned First Team All-District team.

Drew Newhart was next to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Newhart was a Griffon Quarterback from 2007-2010. Newhart has earned the all-time career leader in passes and yards. He also is the first father-son duo to both be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Newhart led the Griffons to four postseasons. Capping his senior year off with a trip to the NCAA playoffs in 2010.

Newhart earned MIAA accolades all four years of his career. He was named MIAA Freshman of the year in 2007. He also earned the Missouri Western 2010-11 Male Student Athlete of the year and was the recipient of the Chris Faros Scholarship award.

Newhart coached the Griffon football team, however he has found his coaching career for the Smithville Warriors as an assistant coach.

“To my Griffon teammates, I thank you. To the O-line, the receivers, the running backs, the defensive players, to you guys I thank you for hard work, perseverance, dedication, and allowing me the opportunity to be your teammate,” said Newhart.

The last team honored was the 2012 Griffon football team, who performed the greatest season in program history, with a record of 12-2 and 9-1 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Coached by Hall of Fame coach, Jerry Partridge, this team found themselves as the top team in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, for the first time in program history. The team also won Missouri Western’s first NCAA playoff game.

This was the largest group of inductees in athletics history. At the football game on Oct. 29 all attending inductees were honored publicly at half time. As for who will enter the hall next, only time will tell.