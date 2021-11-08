The Missouri Western Griffons Women's Cross-country scores big this weekend in Joplin at the Central Regionals. The Griffons posted the fastest time in program history. They finished 17th in the 35 team field, giving the Griffons 447 points and an overall time of 1:54:29.
This season we have seen lots of great finishes from the Women to help the Griffons to set the fastest time with excellent finishes. One player who is no stranger to the spotlight this season is freshman Madison Nash with a 15th place finish. Nash was the Griffon's top finisher in the 6k race. Nash, this season has had several great finishes in the last few races. She earned MIAA Cross Country Runner of the week and was the top finisher in several other races.
With all glory comes pressure. The athletes sometimes put more pressure on themselves to do better Madison Nash is no stranger to that "I definitely felt pressure, but I try not to let it affect my performance too much."
What makes for good race prep, and what are some strategies? "I just focus on being consistent with everything I do and making sure I try to do everything right. Rely focus on like sleep and getting the right nutrients and stuff. Making sure my body has what it needs." Nash said.
The end of the season also means that this will be the end of the seniors' time here at Missouri Western. Senior Megan Gillen and Allison Goos, both founding members of the team, had their final runs on Saturday. Gillen finished in 67th place (22.33.6) and Goos with an 83rd place finish (22.57.4).
The Griffons' team is made up of a lot of different talents, some experienced and some not so experienced "We're really young or old and young so we have a lot of older kids and a lot of younger kids so we are trying to bridge the gap and continue to create what we were originally trying to build," said Head coach Cody Ingold.
With the NCAA DII National Championships next up, Nash is on the bubble to qualify for the championships. However, with the Cross-country season coming to an end, the Griffons will be going into track season in December. Everybody is patiently waiting to find out the results to see if Nash will make the finals, or is this just the end of the road for the season? "Well, we will just have to wait and see if Nash gets in the nationals. If she does, that will be huge. If not, we will prepare for changes to Track. The first meet is on Dec. 4," Ingold said.
