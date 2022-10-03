The Missouri Western men’s and women’s cross country teams were back in action this weekend in Columbia, Missouri at the Gans Creek Classic. There were some real bright spots for the Griffons. The men took 5th place, while the women took 6th place. All this was headlined by Maddie Nash’s second career win.

This marks the second year in a row that Nash has won the Gans Creek Classic. Her time this year of 21:36.3 was a full three second gap between the second place finisher. Last year, she finished with a godly time of 21:27.8.

“It’s great getting to run with the team again. We have a big group this year, so it makes it fun. I’m looking forward to running at regionals and conference.” Nash said.

“It’s pretty special to win as an individual. It shows what hard work and dedication can get you when you’re consistent and don’t give up.

Abby Kinney was the next Griffon to finish. She finished with a time of 24:08.8, good enough for 31st place. The Griffon women finished 40 points behind Central Missouri for fifth place.

Kayden Crigger led the way for Griffon men, finishing in 15th place with a time of 25:32. Riley Gorhman was the first Griffon to finish behind Crigger. Gorhman finished with a respectable time of 25:46.4, this got him 21st place.

The men finished fifth overall in the open race. Out of all the MIAA teams qualifying, the Griffon men finished third out of them.

Peter Cuddy, Joshua Zachary, and Jalen Peterson finished right after Crigger and Gorhman for the men, with times of 26:00.3, 26:01.1, and 26:13.5 respectively.

After Nash and Kinney, it was Paige Kvale, Lillian Cutler, Janet Nyamboneka finishing for the Griffon women. They finished with times of 24:28.3, 24:41.7, and 25:20.6 between the three of them.

The Griffon cross country teams are now in the middle to late stages of the season. They are looking to gain momentum before entering the stage of the season in which they will be competing in the MIAA championships, central region championships, and hopefully even further. They will next be in action on Friday October 21st at the SBU Invitational in Bolivar, Missouri.