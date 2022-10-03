The Griffon offense failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities as they lost to the Bearcats 16-3. The Highway 71 rival wore down the Griffon defense late in this match, allowing for their kicker to keep tacking on points. The Griffons now go a decade since beating the team in green.

Starting from their own 23 yard line off of the kick off, the Griffon’s offense rammed their way down field. Despite entirering Bearcat territory fast, they had to settle for a fieldgoal that went wide right.

The defense kept Missouri Western’s hope alive during most of this match. During Northwest Missouri State’s first trip upfield they fumbled the ball. Missouri Western’s Brandon Johnson recovered the ball and gave his team’s offense another cha1`nce at Northwest’s 35 yard line. This was the first of two fumbles Missouri Western got their hands on this half.

Missouri Western Head Coach Matt Williamson felt confident, but understood their mistakes.

“We won the first half and then they came back and won the second half, they put some more points on us” said Williamson. “Little disappointing, we moved the ball downfield in that first half but just couldn’t put it in the box.”

The Griffon’s only points came at the the end of the second quarter. Flying down to the opponent’s door, they attempt to smash through but were stopped. Cody Watson’s field goal from their opponent’s one went though.

Northwest Missouri State hit their rival in the mouth early out of the half. After a successful fake field goal and getting into Missouri Western territory they scored a touchdown. This signaled the start of the end for a worn down Missouri Western defense.

Williamson was complementary of his defense but understood how they were bested.

“You give up big plays, it’s going to change the game. You’re going to lose football games if you give up big plays” said Williamson. “We played a lot of snaps defensively, second half Northwest did a good job defensively. They kept us off the field, they were able to put points on the board.”

Bearcat Cole Lammel made a field goal at 5:15 left in the third. But his offense got right back in the saddle with Griffon Javerius McGuinn fumbling the kickoff and being recovered by the Bearcats.

Kickers of all kinds kept busy, Missouri Western punted six times while Northwest Missouri State punted eight times.

Braden Wright marched his guys down field to wear out Missouri Western and give Lammel two more field goals.

This third straight loss leaves Missouri Western with a record of 2-3. Looking for their first win since besting Fort Hays State at home, they will be back at Spratt Stadium on Oct. 8. Their homecoming showdown will be against Nebraska Kearney. The opponent comes in with an impressive 4-1 record. Missouri Western hasnt beaten this opponent in blue since 2018 when they won 25-17 in Kearney.