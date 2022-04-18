Prolific pitching proved to be the necessary punch for Missouri Western softball to split their doubleheader on Friday, April 15, against fellow MIAA opponents Northwest Missouri State. With a total of two runs scored in both contests, both the Bearcats and Griffons managed just one run and one win each in their thrilling matchups in Maryville, Miss.

Sitting just below .500 in, the team traveled North in search of collecting a couple of wins. In the first of the two matchups against the Bearcats, the two rivals were relentless, showing lots of effort and fight. Junior Sydney Rader was the star of the show, pitching a full game with only three hits and five strikeouts.

“Pitching was great,” said Head Coach Joe Yegge. “We had great pitching from Sydney and Natalie. They commanded the zone, didn’t give up a lot of walks, didn’t give up a lot of big hits.”

Neither team could seem to execute offensively. Eventually, after trading several punches back and forth, an RBI from Missouri Western’s sophomore Si Culver got the game’s only run in the fourth inning and the Griffons were able to barely beatdown the Bearcats, 1-0.

“Low scoring games have pros and cons for us,” sophomore pitcher Natalie Kissinger said. “The first game showed our resilience and ability to win a close game.”

Coincidentally, roles were reversed in game two, making it an even split for both teams. The Bearcats were able to secure the victory with the same score of 1-0. Northwest’s Aubrey Griffith singled to left field. An errant pass allowed for Avery Anderson to reach home plate in the bottom of the fifth inning, breaking the scoreless streak and sealing the Bearcats eventual victory.

Defensively, it was senior shortstop Rachel Stewart and solid pitching from Kissinger, who only allowed five hits on the day, that kept the Griffons in the game. However, their efforts just weren’t enough this time. The game was marred with a plethora of missed opportunities by the Griffons. Solid defense from the Bearcats left seven total runners on base for Missouri Western.

“We fought hard, and we trust each other,” said Kissinger. “The trust we have in each other and our coaches allowed us to keep the games so tight.”

The goal now for the Griffons is to stay in the top eight in the conference to make the tournament, something Coach Yegge feels they can do.

“We’ve already run through the top five teams in the conference. So, finishing out who we got, we feel like we should win every game to finish out.”

Now sitting at 19-20, the team faces the Truman State Bulldogs (7-30) on Wednesday, April 20 in Kirksville, Miss., before heading back home in a conference doubleheader Friday, April 22 against Pittsburg State (22-21).