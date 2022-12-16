Missouri Western’s Director of Athletics Andy Carter has named Jacob Polcher as the new head coach for Griffon soccer. Polcher now becomes the sixth headcoach for Griffon soccer.
Prior to Missouri Western, Polcher was the head coach at Eastern Oregon University, a NAIA program who plays within the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC). In his six seasons at EOU, Polcher became the winningest coach in program history with a record of 78-22-14 with a .680 win percentage.
While at EOU his team had qualified for the NAIA National Championship four out of the six years, while also leading his team to two regular season CCC titles and to CCC tournament titles. Polcher was named CCC coach of the year in 2017
"We were impressed by the caliber of coaches who expressed interest in this position," said Carter. "Jacob Plocher's strong track record speaks for itself, and we are excited to see what he will do as the new leader of Griffon soccer."
Polcher has also had stops at Presentation College, Kansas Wesleyan University, William Penn University and West Plains High School. Polcher also has played in the MIAA as he spent time at Missouri Southern before transferring to William Penn.
"I am excited and ready to get to work," Polcher said. "I would like to thank Andy Carter and the search committee. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead this program and looking forward to being back in Missouri and the MIAA."
Polcher also takes over the position from Leah Stringer. In her lone season as interim head coach Stringer lead the Griffons to a 5-10-4 record with a MIAA postseason season appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.