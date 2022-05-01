After not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Missouri Western CB, Sam Webb, has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Webb becomes the fourth former Griffon currently in the NFL, joining Houston Texans, S Jonathan Owens, Kansas City Chiefs, DB Brandin Dandridge and Dallas Cowboys, K Greg Zuerlein.

The Excelsior Springs, MO, native was a standout at Missouri Western since his redshirt freshman season in 2017. He recorded three interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six against Lindenwood. From there, Webb progressed to a First-Team All-MIAA and First-Team All-Region member in 2019.

Webb also provided value as a kick and punt returner, scoring a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown in Missouri Western’s one home game in 2020 against Pittsburg State.

One of two Division-II players to get invited to the NFL Combine, Webb turned heads with a 4.48 40-yard dash time.

“Webb played against a lower level of competition but had good ball production at that level,” Stated a scouting report on Webb found on NFL.com. “He can press and crowd receivers off the snap but needs to improve his technique and trust it a little more often to keep from drawing penalties down the field.”

Webb joins the Raiders team that battled through off-field issues to make the playoffs on a last-second kick in Week 18, before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Longtime Patriots OC Josh McDaniels was brought in to head coach a team with Derek Carr at QB that just got a new weapon in former Green Packers WR Davante Adams via trade.

Webb’s first assignment will be a daunting one, as he will be playing defense in the arguably most loaded QB division in the NFL. For six games, Webb’s Raiders will be lined up against one of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers or Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

However, his body of work leading up to this point suggests that Webb will take that challenge in stride.

“Your success in life is a direct reflection of how much time and effort you're putting in toward your craft and what you do," Webb told Chris Roush of KQ2 before the Draft. “If I was one of those guys that skipped workouts and missed weights, I probably wouldn’t be in this situation.”