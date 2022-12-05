Before the 2021 Missouri Western Soccer season, one of the biggest boosts happened to the program. Coming from California State University, Bakersfield were three players that would power Missouri Western for the following years.

That trio was Evelyn Daly, Jaden Skinner and Esther Toth and their impact was almost immediate from their time and expertise from playing west coast soccer. As of the postseason between the 2022 and 2023 season only Skinner will remain. But to tell the story of her career as a Griffon, the story of all three of these rock-star transfers have to be told.

Soccer is a special sport that differs in the cultures that the game resides in. When you watch the game played in different areas of the world, it is arguably different in where the sport is played. When a team that is used to a certain level of play can get assistance from players that are used to a difference in competition, the value is priceless.

Although Skinner only called Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium her homefield for one season, her importance was clear to the program. After the dust settled on an odd offseason with having to deal with a change in leadership, they were met with challenge and change, she was named a captain of her team. Guiding this mostly new squad with senior Kaili Campbell and sophomores Elizabeth Musilek and Carly Zabloudil.

Leading her teammates throughout the season presented to them proved her worth not only now as a player but a leader as well.

Skinner who originally hails from Simi Valley, CA was used to the Golden State and all it had to offer knew her heart was in soccer. She wouldn’t start playing soccer until the age of 10. An age she considers later but was early enough for where her talents would take her. Her playing journey took her to Eagles SC while also suiting up for Simi Valley High School.

Her young career was a successful one that proved she had a future in soccer. During her time at Simi Valley in the 2016-17 season, she earned a spot on the All-League Third Team. The accolades for the young Skinner didn’t stop there. By the time she completed her time as a Pioneer, she totaled 68 points accumulating from 20 goals and 28 assists. She was only being able to play three years because of academy rules with her participation with her club team.

Interest in a player in the soccer world does not usually come from high school like it’s sports cousin American football. Players' performance in recruiting for any level comes from academy play rather than high school. Academy meaning a local pay to play club where players can learn from others who may know more.

The club line is worth mentioning also, leading the Eagles as a team captain. She scored 13 goals in 2018-19 during what can be looked at as her senior high school season.

With Skinner’s success for her club and high school she received multiple looks from Division I and Division II teams.

For the beginning of her college career, she found a place not far from home. About a two-hour car drive took from being a Pioneer to a Roadrunner. During her 2019 freshman season, she took time to figure out the college level. Despite only having two goals on the season they came in pivotal moments, both goals winning the match for the squad.

This is where she met Daly and Toth, two teammates that would become close friends.

The now graduating senior Daly remembers when she came across the young Skinner in Bakersfield.

“I remember it well, I was a junior and I remember this one coming in and she’s a freshman,” said Daly. “I remember her coming in. She made a difference straight off the jump,” said Daly. “She got along with us really well.”

The meshing of personalities and talents seemed to go well with what was yet to come in their own future. Soon the trio bonded and were determined to dominate the game whenever they could.

Both of them still had eligibility and decided to look elsewhere. At first, the task of getting their young friend to come along didn’t seem like it was going to work. Then, through a series of events, Skinner decided to look with her older peers to find a new pitch to call home.

Meanwhile, Missouri Western’s program was going through their own change. Chad Edwards left as head coach and through a series of events Damian Macias took charge of the program as their head coach. Soon through monitoring the transfer portal, these Roadrunners in search of a new home came on the Griffons radar.

All three were not able to make the trip to Missouri Western but Toth was. Enough Zoom calls and communication convinced the group to look somewhere far from home. Toth made the trip from California to Missouri in search of what might be a new home for her and her friends.

There was one aspect that most thought would scare off someone from a state known for sunshine and good weather, that being the midwestern snow. The recruiting visit wasn’t something that Skinner got to participate in but was told all about by her teammate Toth.

Putting the winter wonderland aside, Macias and Stringer were able to present the best part of Missouri Western to the potential Griffons which were the facilities. The said facilities including the monstrous Griffon Indoor Sports complex that provides a playing field that’s adequately accessible in any weather. They were able to pitch coming to play for the Griffons well even though the snow made Toth get back to California earlier.

From conversations with people in charge at Missouri Western to all of the content she was able to see, Skinner knew Missouri Western felt right.

“Being in the portal, you get a lot of looks, which is cool,” said Skinner. “But I just didn't really felt quite like home. I liked Damien a lot from the conversations we had. Obviously going with people I already trusted was a big sell for me along with the facilities like no one else has, great facilities.”

In their first season during the Griffons 2021 campaign the three were scattered all over team statistics. Some of those include being second in team goals with five, third in team assists with two which is a piece of the puzzle that had the Griffons ranked No. 13 in the season at one time.

Her senior season which included her captain debut did not see as much on the field as in the year before. Around a month before the start of her season there was a surprise departure that left the program attempting to keep the boat afloat. Macias left Missouri Western and newly questioned Director of Athletics Andrew Carter put presiding assistant coach Leah Stringer in the interim head coach role. She was assisted by graduate assistant Liam Nevin who took on a bit more responsibility in this short handed season.

The back of the net was saved in 2022 by only one goal made by Skinner compared to the five the year before. Athletes mention that not all the work that makes a team successful is always seen on the field.

The team as a whole did not have a record that they would have desired. Besides all of the close calls and ties, the team did make it to their conference postseason. Playing in the MIAA tournament but were sent home by powerhouse conference foes University of Central Missouri in the first round.

The day shall come when a new age of Griffon Soccer will have to take over. The impact the trio from Bakersfield has made will never be forgotten. Even though there are some things that may have caused chaos that certain people would like to put past them.

Stringer jokes about the aspects of Skinner and her teammates that she won’t miss, but this is what truly makes them different from others.

On what specifically the interim head would miss, Stringer didn’t hold back from the aspects that make people like Skinner special,

“Probably just the craziness, like in a good way that they bring into the team,” said Stringer. “We, we try to let them have as much freedom as they can within our system on the field. Just what they bring to our team, the leadership, believe it or not, our players did look up to them (Daly, Skinner and Toth), they still do.”

Some of those are the feisty competitiveness that has them coming out with literal bruises. That is what a person looking at the impact of Skinner would say makes her strong as a lion.

The little things in life can be everything in what they mean to people, that’s what is on Skinner’s mind when her time in the black and gold is over with.

“I'm gonna miss like our training room and all the facilities and like all the memories we had,” said Skinner. “ I feel like I had a lot of fun here and I've grown a lot and I've definitely made so many friends that I will not forget.”

Skinner plans to get her degree in psychology while eventually suiting up one more year for the Griffons. No matter what happens in the search for a new head coach, the impact Skinner has left on the program with her teammates is immeasurable.