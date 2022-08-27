Texas has been rough on Missouri Western Soccer as they suffer a 3-1 loss against St. Mary's University. The Rattlers bothered the Griffons early often with attacks on goal. St. Mary's firing off 18 shots with seven on target.
Trouble came early again for the second game in a row when Rattler Barbara Smith scored one minute in. Hope glimmered when Jaden Skinner put Missouri Western on the board for the first time this year around six minutes into the game.
Unfortunately deep into the second half the Rattlers bit back when Kylie Von Holle scored a goal with an assist from Juni Ejere around the 79th minute. Solidifying this win, St Mary's Shelby Paniagua scored their third and final goal of the day with three minutes to go.
Determined to enter the win colum, these Griffons will kick off the long weekend with their first home match against Southwest Minnesota State on Friday Sept 2. This game is slated to start at 7:00 pm at Spratt Memorial Stadium. The Griffons are 1-0 all time against the Mustangs with a 1-0 win in Marshall last season.
