T

he Missouri Western Soccer team season came to an abrupt end this weekend. The team lost in the first round of the MIAA conference tournament on Sunday against No. 1 ranked Central Missouri, 2-0, finishing the season 5-10-4 overall and 3-6-2 in the conference.

After grabbing the final slot in the conference bracket, the Griffons had more to celebrate. The team had six players selected to the All-MIAA conference rosters. Senior Evelyn Daly, senior Kaili Campbell, junior Brianna Davis, sophomore Keeley Krooneberg, sophomore Elisabeth Pujado and freshman Elizabeth Mulisek all got conference nominations.

Campbell was the only Griffon to earn a spot on the second team. Campbell ends her time as a Griffon starting all 19 games, totaling 1,584 minutes played, and tallying six goals with three assists on the season.

“She’s been our leading goal scorer all three years I’ve been here. It’s not luck, it’s for good reason,” said interim head coach Leah Stringer when asked about Campbell’s impact

Senior Daly collected third team All-conference, finishing her storybook career as Griffon. Musilek, Davis, Kroonenberg and Pujado nabbed honorable mentions as well. Pujado, who transferred from Missouri Southern, was second on the team with scoring. Kroonenberg, who transferred in the spring, finished the season with a whopping 84 saves.

The Griffons had many ups and downs throughout the year. Coach Stringer highlighted the many wins and loss streaks of the year saying,

“I think we got into the habit of playing to the level of our competition.”

Stringer also talked about her own experience of transitioning to head coach this year and what the difference is from being an assistant.

“It’s no longer my input. It’s what do I want to do; where do I want to take this team,” she remarked. “My priorities shifted to finding the best lineups, best formations, and things like that are going to equal wins on Fridays and Sundays.”

Going into the first round of the tournament, the Griffons had already lost twice to Central Missouri this season. Coming into the match, Central Missouri were ranked No. 1 in the conference with the Griffons ranking 8th.

At the start, the Griffons were able to hold their own, only being outshot by one in the first half. However, the momentum shifted and Missouri Western slipped up halfway through the first half. The Griffons gave up a goal at the 24th-minute mark from the leg of Jennie freshman Madilyn Hamline, her 10th of the season, making the score 1-0.

From then on, the Griffons were playing catch up. The Jennies again titled the momentum once again in the 76th-minute, building on their score of 2-0. The Griffons couldn’t make things happen and the Jennies advanced.

The Jennies out shot the Griffons, 15-7. Kroonenberg made four saves in the contest. Jaden Skinner and Sofia Zwick had two shots apiece.

This season ends on a sour note for the Griffons, as they say goodbye to several pivotal players. Along with Campbell, Daly, Skinner and Zwick, Kylie Mathis, Brecken Moreland and Lauren Street all said their final farewells to Griffon soccer.

However, with a roster full of transfers and underclassmen, there are many great things to look forward to in the Missouri Western soccer team’s future.