Missouri Western soccer was on the road for the weekend of Oct. 7-9, against the University of Central Oklahoma and Newman University.They finished the weekend with one win and one loss with the record now 4-7-3.

The Griffons played no. 21 Bronchos friday night at Tom Thompson Field. The Bronchos currently sit in second place in the MIAA conference standings. The Griffons knew they would have to bring their best if they were going to defeat the Bronchos.

After a long trip on the road, the Griffons could not overcome an early Bronchos goal. Amaya Grace scored the lone goal for the Bronchos within the first five minutes of the match.Despite Missouri Western outshooting Central Oklahoma 19-16, they could not find the back of the net to get themselves on the board.

Senior Kaili Campell led the Griffons in shots with nine, which tied her match-high. Campbell tallied three of her nine shots on goal. Junior Sofia Zwick had four shots on goal to lead the Griffons. Sophomore goalie Keely Kroonenberg had eight saves on the day.

After a day of rest, the Griffons looked to overcome their four game losing streak and fought for a win against the Newman Jets. The Jets found themselves in 11th place in conference standing with a 1-6 record, coming off a loss to Northwest Missouri State onOct. 7th.

Missouri Western took the field on the campus of Newman University at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9th.

The Jets scored an early goal in the beginning of the match, but the Griffons fought right back to tie the game when Campbell scored a goal within the ten minute mark. Sophomore Elle Johnson from Newman was off to a hot start for the Jets. Johnson kicked in two goals to boost the Jets into a 2-1 lead going into halftime.

Missouri Western was not going to back down. Sophomore Brianna Davis tallied a goal within the first two minutes of the second half. With the game on the line, in the 83rd minute of the second half, sophomore Elisabeth Pujado made a goal. The Griffons defense held the Jets in the last seven minutes of the match which ended the Griffons four game losing streak.

Campbell and Davis both had three shots on the day. Campbell also had two assists. Elisabeth Pujado’s goal against the Jets now puts her with the most on her team with five. Junior Sofia Zwick assisted in two of the goals scored by the Griffons.

Missouri Western will finally return home after being on the road for the past two weeks.They will play Rogers State and Northeastern State on Oct. 14th and 16th. In their previous matchup with the Hillcats in 2021, the Griffons were victorious with a score of 2-0. Kaili Campbell scored both of the goals for the Griffons. Although last year, the Griffons fell to the Riverhawks 1-0.