Spring has sprung in the Midwest, calling for unexpected and unstable weather, something that the Missouri Western softball team had to maneuver around this past week.
Thanks to cold temperatures and poor field conditions, the Griffons had to delay and eventually cancel their double-header against Truman State not once, but twice this past week. However, these struggles didn’t plague the team’s performance against fellow MIAA opponents, the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Missouri Western went 2-0 on Friday, April 22, with the wins, bringing their record above .500 for the first time this season.
Not only was Friday evening a special day for the team in collecting a few more wins, but it was also a special time to celebrate their beloved senior athletes. Emma Hofffart, Rachel Stewart, Brea Blanton, Kelly Uthe and Kaylan Damgaard were all honored in a team ceremony at the Spring Sports Complex. The players not only received a big round of applause and gratitude from the crowd, but they also received a framed jersey of their own to keep as a token of thanks for their many years as a Griffon.
However, even as they reminisced about their past years, their time at Missouri Western wasn’t over just yet. After being scoreless for the first few innings, Hoffart led the team in the third with a two-RBI single to bring the score to 2-1, giving the Griffons the eventual victory. Sophomore pitcher Sydney Radar went 11-7 and notched seven strikeouts, placing her third in the conference for most strikeouts at 155.
In the second of the two games, it was yet another scary beginning for the Griffons. After being down 3-0 in the top of the first, Hoffart once again stepped up for the team and hit a two-run double to put Missouri Western back in the game. From then on out, it was their game to lose. The team rallied and went on a 12-0 run with key plays from back-to-back walks from junior Sydni Hawkins. The Griffons quickly became too much for Pitt State to handle and eventually mercy-rule had to be put into effect. Key players in this game included sophomore standout pitcher Natalie who went 8-11 with two strikeouts on day and senior Kaylan Damgaard, who had 3 RBI’s and 1 run.
Sitting at 21-20 and jumping two whole spots in the conference rankings, the team now gears up to face more MIAA foes Wednesday and Friday of next week at home against Missouri Southern (23-18) April 27 and on the road at Lincoln University (12-31) April 29.
