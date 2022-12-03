Despite leading No. 5 Missouri Southern 47-45 coming into the fourth quarter, and even jumping ahead to a 65-59 lead late with three minutes left to play, Missouri Western just couldn’t hold on to their lead and would fall 75-69. With this loss, the Griffon’s four-game win streak has come to an end.
The game started off sluggishly for both teams as Missouri Southern was held to only 15 points in the first quarter while shooting just 27.8% from the field. At the same time, Missouri Western was held to a season-low 35.3% from the field, a rare sight for the top two offensive teams in the MIAA.
The Griffons would find their groove in the second quarter as they would erupt for 20 points in the second quarter while shooting a solid 53.3% from the field and 50% from three-point range. The Griffons would also sow off their defensive power, holding the defending MIAA player Lacy Stokes to only nine points on 33% shooting. Missouri Western would go into the half trailing 35-34 but with all the momentum on their side.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Griffons and the Lions found themselves in a defensive chess match, with both squads struggling to put the ball in the basket. Brionna Budgets would give Missouri Western the lead after knocking down a pull-up jumper, and Camille Evans would extend it with a layup entering the final quarter.
Once the fourth quarter had started, both teams started trading knockout blows, with Budgets and Stokes trying to pull ahead for their respective squads. In the end, though, Missouri Southern would go on to score 16 points within the final three minutes to pull ahead for the 75-69 victory, remaining a perfect 9-0 to start their season. Despite shooting 6-22, Stokes would finish the game with 18 points
Three scorers for Missouri Western would finish the game in double digits for scoring. Budgets would lead all scorers with a game-high 19 points, Connie Clark would pitch in with 13 and Mary Fultz would end up with 10 points.
It doesn’t get any easier for Missouri Western as they’ll be returning home to the MWSU Fieldhouse on Dec. 8 to take on Nebraska Kearny. Kearny currently sits at 9-1 in overall play and 2-0 in conference play.
