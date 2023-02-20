Beating a team with the pedigree of Northwest Missouri men’s basketball requires a full 40 minutes of perfect execution. For a large portion of Saturday’s game, that’s what Missouri Western brought.

Unfortunately, the Bearcats fought back with a fury the Griffons couldn’t fend off to take the win 68-59, making it 23 straight wins in the Highway 71 rivalry.

“They’re always going to come out in that second-half 10 times harder,” said junior Will Eames. “We’ve got to be ready in that second-half to match their punches.”

Make no mistake about it- this was not the same type of game this rivalry has been accustomed to. Whereas the last three matchups in St. Joseph saw Northwest Missouri win each by 23 points, Missouri Western controlled a large majority of the game. The Griffons, while never leading by more than five points, were in the lead for over 21 minutes of game time.

The Griffons took control early in large part to a dominant defensive display. The Bearcats biggest threat, point guard Diego Bernard, was held to just two points in the opening 20 minutes. The Griffons went into half with a 31-26 lead, with a large piece of credit going to sophomore Zion Swader.

“I thought [Swader] had one of the best games of his career,” head coach Will Martin said. “We’ve been challenging him to play north and south. When he plays north and south he’s hard to guard.”

The game took a turn early after the break, as Bernard got going for two early layups. A three-pointer by Northwest’s Wes Dreamer tied the game at 33 just a minute and a half into the second.

Guarding Bernard, sophomore Taye Fields took ownership of Bernard getting going.

“It was just mistakes on my end,” Fields said. “He’s a left-handed player and I kept letting him get left.”

The second-half took a physical toll on the Griffons as well, with four starters getting banged up in some capacity. Among these were Fields, Swader and Julius Dixon, who missed some crucial time as Northwest slowly started to pull away.

However, there are only so many chances to knock off the best team in the country, and they weren’t going to pass up the chance.

All three of them got back and showed no fear, constantly driving to the rim trying to create a spark. The highlight was Dixon getting a pass from JaRon Thames on the wing and driving for a ferocious one-handed slam.

While one may think that kind of spirit is created by a rivalry, Martin will be the first to state that that’s just how his team plays.

“These guys are extremely prideful about the ‘MO West’ across their chest,” Martin said. “If you go back and watch all of our games, we have dudes leaving it all out on the floor every single night.”

Despite this fight, the shots simply didn’t fall for the Griffons. The Griffons shot 2/14 from three-point range, as the Bearcats walked away with the deceiving nine-point win. Dreamer and freshmen Bennett Stirtz led Northwest with 16 each, as Bernard scored 13 in the second-half. Eames led Missouri Western with 14.

While their effort on Saturday would be enough to beat a lot of MIAA teams, it’s a tough loss late in the season. The Griffons sit ninth in the conference with three final games this week. If the season ended today, they’d face off against Washburn in the opening round.

The team knows how important these games against Newman, Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State are.

“That’s our season, right there,” Eames said. “We’ll be ready.”