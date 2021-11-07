Griffons football utilizes its myriad of able running backs and versatile freshman quarterback to beat the University of Central Missouri Mules 59-28 on Saturday. With seven different contributors, freshman Brandon Hall added his 124 yards of rushing, including a 57-yard touchdown run, to the team total of 343. All eight of the Griffons’ touchdowns were run-in, and rushing was the apparent difference in the game as the Mules only collected 66 rushing yards. This is a newfound strength of the Griffons in the past two weeks, and Hall attributes the success to the running backs finally finding a groove with the offensive line.

“When we found our rhythm with the o-line, a lot of things started to open up and created a lot of runs for the backs,” Hall said. “I told the line ‘I got y’all if you got me.’”

While Hall ran in two touchdowns for the Griffons, he was not the sole leader in that category. Freshmen Jonas Bennett and Shen Butler-Lawson also rushed two touchdowns, with Bennett his first collegiate points.

A factor directly relates to the Griffons’ success in the past two weeks is Freshman quarterback Reagan Jones. With only his second career start, Jones has shifted the momentum of the entire offensive approach with his versatility.

“With [Jones] being another running threat, the defense has got to pick either him or the running back, and this game shows you can’t do both,” Bennett said. “[Our youth] just shows that we’re going to be trouble in the future.”

Coming off of a successful game last week, Jones continued to add value to the Griffon offense against the Mules. Going 17-24 on 326 passing yards, Jones showed his ability to facilitate the offense after racking in three rushing touchdowns on 159 yards last week.

“He’s confident in everything that he does,” Coach Matt Williamson said. “If he makes a mistake, it doesn’t change that at all.”

After scrambling in the pocket, Coach Williamson mentions the only negative of the game being the plays made by the Mules’ quarterback, Logan Twehous, but acknowledges the difficulty of stopping that long of a play.

“I don’t care how good of a football player you are. You can’t cover someone for six or seven seconds,” Coach Williamson said.

The big plays made by Twehous were the only grief given to the Griffons on Saturday. However, Twehous’s opportunities to make plays quickly diminished in the second half at the hands of the Griffon defensive line, specifically Sophomore Dakari Streeter. Streeter contributed three sacks that visibly crushed the spirit of the Mules. Senior Evan Chohon led the Griffons in tackles with eight solo tackles and two assists.

Being the last home game of the season, the win against the Mules satisfied Coach Williamson as a gift to the graduating class.

“It was really really important for us to win and give [the seniors] that last Spratt victory,” Coach Williamson said. “I was 0-4 [against UCM in the past four years], but we’re going to flip the switch on it now, and it’s game on.”