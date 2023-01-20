It was a rough offensive night in Looney for Missouri Western men’s basketball, resulting in a 70-56 loss to Lincoln. The loss is the Griffons’ sixth in the last seven games.

Easily the most improved team in the MIAA, Lincoln’s fourth ranked defense caused headaches for Missouri Western all night long. The Griffons struggled to take care of the ball, totaling 14 turnovers in the game, ten of which came in the first half.

“They adjusted to us really well,” said head coach Will Martin. “We’re still turning the ball over too much. Our spacing at times is way too congested.”

Despite the struggles, the Griffons were able to stay in the game largely due to the play of junior JaRon Thames. Thames, who was permanently inserted in the starting rotation after Will Eames was injured, was able to get to the rim with ease, leading the Griffons with 17 points for the night.

Despite Thames’ efforts, the shots just wouldn’t fall for the Griffons. The team shot just 21/48 from the field and 8/24 from three-point range.

One major aspect of Lincoln’s resurgence is the duo of Artese Stapleton and Kevin Kone. The two give the Blue Tigers a combined 33.9 points a night and turned it on in the second half, combining 35 points on the night.

The Griffons couldn’t answer, going down by as much as 18, highlighted by Sai Witt throwing down an emphatic dunk over Julius Dixon. In total, four Blue Tigers scored in double-figures, along with Stapleton and Kone, Witt added 19 points while DJ Richardson added ten.

Dixon joined Thames in double-digits with ten of his own.

Another area that Lincoln controlled in this one was rebounds. The Blue Tigers lead the conference in offensive rebounds and added 11 to that total tonight.

“They’re extremely physical and they do a really good job,” Martin said. “Not having [Eames] out there, we knew that we were going to have to make hits.”

The loss snaps a three-game winning streak over the Blue Tigers, who earned their seventh MIAA win after scoring just three in all of the 2021-22 season.

The Griffons now sit at 4-7 in MIAA play. Saturday’s game against Central Missouri becomes even more important as they sit 4-8. Thames believes that there are two big adjustments the team needs to make ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

“We’ve got to come out with better energy and take care of the ball,” Thames said. “We’re going to get better, [come to] practice and get shots and go from there.”