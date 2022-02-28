Missouri Western tennis team gets a terrific first win of the 2022 season with a 7-0 win against William Jewell at Genesis Health Club last Friday. That was the first win for new head coach Alejandro De La Torre in his first year as the Griffons tennis coach.

Coach De La Torre was very pleased and humbled with his first win as head coach, but he was more excited for the team win overall

“The win was great,” De La Torre said. “It was a good way to get the season started, but even though the score was 7-0 it was some matches that were a little close.”

Missouri Western went through the sets with ease, winning all of the single matches.

De La Torre hopes to see great things from his team moving forward as the season progresses.

“We have high expectations. We have a strong team so one of our goals is to make it to regionals. The team has not made it since the 1990s, but we also hope to make into the rankings as well,” De La Torre said.

Missouri Western tennis team was back in action again this past Saturday with a second win after a sweep match on Friday. This win was not a sweep though cutting it close with a 4-3 win against Cowley County Community College at Genesis Health Club.

De La Torre knew that even though Cowley College was a community college, they were no joke.

“It was a very good but a very close game,” De La Torre said. “Even though they are a community college they weren’t easy to beat. Northwest Missouri State played against them the day before and beat them. So, it was important that we get established with them and we started off a little bit slow because they had some really good players but we were able to secure the win which was very important.”

Even though Cowley College was on a hot streak Missouri Western found a way to cool them down late into the match. The Griffons started off slow, being down 2-0 early in the match. Three-set wins by Anais Peralta Criado, Claudia Iglesias, and Ariella Curci put the Griffons on top and went on to get the victory.

Missouri Western tennis will resume play on Friday, March 4th back at Genesis against Southwest Minnesota State University (9-4) at noon.