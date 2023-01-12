Halting a three game losing streak is always a good thing but doing it while defeating one of your bitter rivals who are one of the top teams in the MIAA makes it oh so much sweeter. Missouri Western would do such task, defeating Fort Hays State 56-50 for the teams first victory in 2023.
If there’s one thing that’s certain about the MIAA, it’s that the teams love to play fast right out of the gate. This was on full display as Fort Hays went on an 8-2 run to start the game but Missouri Western answered with a 9-2 run on their own.
Fort Hays started to struggle immensely following Western’s run, as they only scored seven more points in the remaining 17:48 of the half. The star of the first half would be Missouri Western’s JaRon Thames, as in his third game back from injury he scored nine points in the first half.
The Griffons went into halftime with a 27-15 lead and continued to apply the pressure coming back from the break. Julius Dixon’s three pointer to start the second half inspired sniper Reese Glover to hit back to back threes, putting the Griffons ahead 38-21.
Missouri Western never looked back as they held onto the lead, braving the storm of a Fort Hays comeback.
Thames finished the game with a double-double, his first of the year, scoring 15 points and pulling in 11 rebounds. Dixon finished 13 points, going 3/3 from three and Glover ended with 11 points knocking down three threes. Glover is now tied for most career threes made, with 233.
With this win, Missouri Western now moves to 8-6 of the year and focuses their attention on their next opponent, the Newman Jets, on Jan 12.
