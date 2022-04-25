The Missouri Western Tennis Team is playing some of the best tennis they’ve ever played in the previous seasons. It looks like they will be heading into the MIAA Conference Tournament with a winning record.

Missouri Western came in and went to work on Fort Hays State, sweeping them 7-0 this past Saturday at Fort Hays State tennis court.

The Griffons have had success against the Tigers in beating them for four straight seasons dating back to 2018 and shutting them out for the second season in a row with the score of 7-0.

The Griffons (14-4, 5-2 MIAA) dominated with double point wins in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles right away. The Tigers one win was from No. 1 doubles, Irina Alfonso and Maria Diaz Paz beat Missouri Western’s team of Anya Chavez and Isabella MacGibbon.

The single matches did not go more than two sets and were all won by the Griffons. MacGibbon had the only singles shutout defeating Fiorella Mendez 6-0, 6-0.

The weekend continued to be victorious for Missouri Western as they mauled over Nebraska-Kearney, 6-1, this past Sunday.

Even though Anya Chavez and Isabella MacGibbon lost to the team of Melisa Becerra and Jazmin Zamorano 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker), Missouri Western (15-4, 6-2 MIAA) won two doubles early with the No. 2 and No. 3 matches finishing first. Chavez came back harder with a three-set win against Beceera in No. 1 singles. Esther Guemes battled to the end in the No. 2 singles, giving Narinda Ranaivo only her second loss in the conference this season.

Anais Peralta Criado pulled off a three-set win in the No. 4 singles match against Alexis Bernthal. Ioanna Lathouri came out with her fourth win of the season with a two-set sweep of Clare Piachy. Also, Claudia Iglesias swept Masha Hatouka.

Next up, the Griffons prepare for the MIAA Conference Tournament in Edmond, Okla. The No. 3 Griffons will face off against the No. 6 Newman Jets this Friday at 10 a.m.