On Nov. 7, Griffon Men's Basketball upset the eighth ranked team in the country, St. Thomas Aquinas College, in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic 93-82. It was a three-point shootout from the Griffons that night as Reese Glover and Caleb Bennet took the offense's reins behind the three-point line.
Bennett was perfect from behind the arc and had 19 points. Glover had a career-high night and made eight three-pointers which are just two behind the school record. After the game, Glover stated that his success comes from his teammates and their trust in one another.
"It's all about trust," Glover said. "All I do is catch and shoot the ball, and if I don't get the ball, then I am not really effective, so I am nothing without the guys beside me."
Aside from the deadly precision from behind the arc on Sunday, from Bennett and Glover, point guard for the Griffons JaQuaylon Mays was the glue that held this game together. The Spartans ran a full-court press the entire game, and Mays did a stellar job of breaking the press, slowing down the pace and setting up his offense to execute their plan.
Mays also had an impressive night statistically as he scored 25 points, shot 80 percent from the three-point line, made five of six free throws and had four assists. With that said, the plays he made that do not show up in the statistics gave the Griffons the win. Head Coach Will Martin explained that Mays's ability to control the floor and lead the Griffon offense will be great throughout the season.
"What won't show up on the stat sheet is that every time we broke the press, he slowed it down, especially when we got our lead and he got us in a set every single time and that's what is going to allow this team to be great," Martin said.
Martin expressed nothing but praise about his team on Sunday night as they executed the game plan for the entire 40 minutes of play. He loves his job and it does not go unnoticed. Martin is a sophisticated coach as well as a very animated cheerleader for his players.
Coming up, the Griffons will take on Minnesota State-Mankato in the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City at the Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 12, 2021, at 7:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.